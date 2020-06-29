The Simpsons: their characters will be dubbed by actors of the same race | Instagram

The animated series The Simpsons has made the decision that his characters will be dubbed by actors of the same race and not only by white actors as they did previously in their chapters.

It was on Friday June 26 that they announced the decision they had made, so now the characters that appear on screen will be dubbed by people of the race they represent and not exclusively by white actors.

Currently this is a hotly debated issue in the United States, Since in the animation genre a significant number of characters African-American, Latino or Asian are dubbed only by white actors.

This is the case of Apu in the popular series « The Simpsons » or the character Cleveland in « Family Guy ».

Before the wave of anti-racist protests who has toured the country in the last month, the actor who gave voice to Apu, Hank Azaria, withdrew from the series after working more than 30 years on paper.

The movement was launched with a documentary titled “Apu’s problem”Who pointed out certain stereotypes on television and criticized how a white man voiced a popular Asian character with a strong accent.

I think the most important thing is that we have to listen to the people of South Asia, people from India who live in this country when they talk about what they feel, how they think about this character and what their experience is in the USA. The actor admitted in 2018.

Other actors made a very similar decision, such is the example of Mike Henry, who assured on Friday that will never again give Cleveland a voice, a african american character from « Family Guy » that featured their own television series on « The Cleveland Show. »

Likewise, actresses Kristen Bell « Molly » in Central Park and Jenny Slate « Missy » of Big Mouth confirmed that they would no longer double the characters they played as they were taking away the possibility of a real performance.

