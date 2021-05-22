their appointments with foreign ambassadors and media grow

After their resounding victory at the polls on April 4, the International appointments on the Madrid president’s agenda in office, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, have not stopped increasing. Ambassadors from different countries have already scheduled a meeting with her or are waiting to do so and several foreign media have interviewed her, something that projects the image of the regional popular leader even more abroad.

Precisely this Thursday, the president of the Community met with the Israeli ambassador to Spain, Rodica Radian-Gordon, amid tensions in the Gaza Strip. During his interview, a few hours before Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, Díaz Ayuso promised to “collaborate to eradicate anti-Semitism.”

It has not been the only window to the outside that the regional leader has opened in recent days, since on May 14, The Times newspaper published an interview in which it described the popular as an “iron lady of Madrid” who has eyes set on Pedro Sánchez. “Inflicted a humiliating defeat to his Socialist Party, “stated the British newspaper about the Prime Minister and Díaz Ayuso.

However, not only they will meet with the head of the Madrid Executive. Currently, up to 19 ambassadors wait to meet the president, according to El Mundo.

Among the pending meetings, there are meetings with representatives of countries of the European Union (Greece, Italy, Sweden and Austria), Latin Americans (Chile and Ecuador), Turkey, Russia and Saudi Arabia, among others. Likewise, the head of business at the US Embassy in Spain has asked to meet the president, says El Mundo.

Already last December the Community of Madrid showed a diplomatic delegation made up of representatives from twelve countries, eleven Europeans (Poland, Portugal, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Latvia and the Czech Republic) and Morocco, the new public Hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal.

Last April, too Italian public television He approached the Real Casa de Correos de la Puerta del Sol, seat of the regional government, to interview the president and delve into her pandemic management model, in which she chose to keep the hotel industry and shops open even in the times of high contagion.

Also other media, as La Nación (Argentina) -who described her as “the new Spanish leader” – or El Mercurio (Chile) recently interviewed her as a result of her victory in the regional elections.