Hedvig’s campaign, It’s Just Stuff, was created with the help of the Bacon production agency for Denmark

All the spots were uploaded directly by the company to its YouTube channel at the end of May.

Each of the videos also has a very simple, stock video format with a bit of narration

One of the most interesting consequences of consumer society is that material possessions are given significant and innate value. As people spend a lot of time at work trying to generate money and thus be able to access more products and services, a feeling of anxiety is created around these objects. Any damage or incident can lead to very real distress. Something that this campaign by Hedvig wants to correct in any way.

The company wants to remind people that material objects, in the grand scheme of things, don’t really matter that much in daily life. On the contrary, it aims to convince them that what will carry more weight in the future are the memories, stories and experiences that arise from the most extraordinary incidents. And, of course, in his role as an insurance agency, he wants to reassure people that they will be in charge of dealing with physical losses.

Beyond the obvious commercial speech, the campaign is great in narrative terms. In the six spots launched by the brand there is no clear promotional intention. The ads tell the story of the thief who stole a bicycle and uses it more than its owner. Or the one in the dress that caught fire with a bonfire on the beach. Or the suitcase that was lost on the way to vacation. The only continuous message, apart from the brand, is that material objects are only things.

Creating an indirect campaign

It is not uncommon for brands to decide to promote their services and products in a spot without clearly referring to their offer. Social initiatives, such as Spotify for Pride Month or Burger King for quarantine, promote their portfolio in a subtle way. Also challenges like Argos, which are designed to be viral, come up with this idea in mind. Even the most abstract ads, like VW’s newest, follow that line.

Hedvig’s approach to this campaign, as well as that of the rest of the companies in all these examples, is interesting. The primary goal of these activations is, as always, for companies to convert audiences into active buyers. But your immediate goal is to establish a closer and more valuable connection to consumers on a much deeper level than transactional. Of course, these types of messages don’t always resonate.

But in the specific case of the Hedvig campaign, the ads are a strong and clear example of a good execution of this strategy. Why? Mainly because it manages to give a series of scenarios with which anyone can relate. Not only that, but it also manages to link them with its values ​​as a brand and its commercial objective. It is just the combination of these factors that allows this activation to be distinguished from many others.

Which approach is better?

Just as there is more than one indirect campaign, there are companies that prefer to send a strong and clear message about their commercial intentions. For example, the new activation of Air Wick, while hypnotic, is still a clear promotion of its aromatherapy line. Also Suzuki’s hilarious contest for the best car in the universe does not hide his intention to sell cars. Nor did Burger King beat around the bush for the curious Social Distancing Whopper.

But considering that there are good activations at both ends, what is better for a campaign? According to Chron, a direct ad not only has a closer effect on the public, but is easier to measure. Brandtastic on the other hand ensures that the indirect approach is perfect for building a loyal consumer base for the company. For his part, Educba points out that the best strategy depends a lot on the situation, and prefers a mix.

