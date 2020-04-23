Javier Tebas feels very bad about losing. On Saturday he signed a Royal Sports Decree that has brought many problems for Spain’s soccer clubs. The President of the League it has lost much of the absolutist power that it obtained in the time of Miguel Cardenal on Federations, CSD and soccer to now return it with considerable economic losses.

“Saturday’s meeting was a lockdown and I’m going to tell you what I was able to save”Thebes said at the start of his meeting with the clubs this past Wednesday to inform him of the upcoming changes. “They called me for the meeting on Friday at 23:30 to call me to a meeting that was a lockdown”, He apologized to questions from some clubs that see him leaving because instead of getting more money for football he gave up much more.

Thebes, seeing the one that was coming at him, assured that “I had nothing to do, everything was decided”, while adding that “this was either save what I could or decree, because the decision was already made ». Many clubs did not believe him and the president rebuked them with that “he had ensured the return of the competition.”

The president of the League denounced before the clubs that they took his mobile phone when he entered the meetingAlthough this same attitude was adopted by Irene Lozano and Luis Rubiales with the aim of reaching agreements and that nothing leaked. «They told me that the Royal Decree was going to be changed and that it was best for me to collaborate. I couldn’t communicate with anyone », added the club management leader to apologize to his own.

«In short distances he loses a lot. He did not negotiate very well », they assure from the Federation, that he managed to double the money for modest football. Thebes, on the other hand, thought that he did win the match. “They asked me for 3% and I was able to save 1% in our favor”, asserted the First and Second clubs. At the same time that it sold as a success that “I could get an international sale for more years”, something that was a standardization with European regulations.

The Council denies that it was locked up and that it simply “A solution was sought to rescue Spanish sport from a critical situation”. At the same time they added that “the meeting was much more constructive than expected.”

Thebes’ counterattack

But Tebas and his team were not going to sit idly by. The president of the League has once again accelerated his claims and hastened to make the competition come back at any cost. In Health, the ministry that will give the OK for football to return, have received with amazement the announcement of the massive tests to all footballers scheduled for April 28.

In the ministry they believe that it does not seem prudent that these massive tests will be carried out and They add that they should assess the situation before allowing them to return to training. Thebes is crazy for shortening deadlines and making sure football is back on track.

The president of the League admitted to the clubs that if training returns consistently soon, the League will also be able to do so. Thebes is still obsessed with making it possible to play from the end of May because he knows that later he will see compromised his aspiration that all matches be played at different times due to the heat.