Thebes plan for the League to return on May 15

The Government has decided to extend the alarm state to 15 more days due to the coronavirus and from soccer organizations, such as the League, They are still thinking about the date when the league championship will be played again: the weekend of May 16 and 17.

Javier Tebas had already announced that The League’s plan was for it to resume again in mid-May, albeit on a tight schedule. This means that if the situation improves in the coming weeks, on Friday May 15 the ball could roll again in the fields of Spain. The unknown is whether or not it will be with the public in the stands.

The calendar will be drawn up also taking into account European competitions, in which there are still Spanish representatives, and the final of the Copa del Rey. The times of the fight against the coronavirus will mark Spanish football, but from the League it is clear that they want the competition to end so that the national clubs have the least possible economic losses.

Further, the postponement of the Euro Cup and the Copa América give the League a break to finish playing and can occupy summer months. In addition, when everything is solved, it will be considered when to start the next course, which could be delayed a few weeks so that the players can have a break and then carry out the preseason.

If the resumption occurs on the date that Javier Tebas wants, the League would conclude in the first ten of July, reason why there would be two days that would be disputed during week, that would be disputed after the Champions League final June 27. Before that date, the League would be every weekend for the dispute of the European competitions.

Even so, the League could undergo some modification in the event that any Spanish team reaches the Champions League final or depending on the date on which the RFEF place the final of the Copa del Rey that was originally going to be played after Easter.