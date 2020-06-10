Javier Tebas still does not breathe easy for the return of Spanish football. The head of the League spoke this Wednesday of the return of the competition in the act #VolverEsGanar in the Madrid street Preciados together with the mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida, the vice president Begoña Villacís, the president of Atlético de Madrid Enrique Cerezo and the director of relations institutional of Real Madrid, Emilio Butragueño.

«I’m still sleepless until the competitions are over. We know that there are many footballers of all ages, and I am going to say that the vast majority have taken protocols seriously and are doing a great job so that they can finish La Liga, “said Tebas.

Further, the president of LaLiga also ruled on the possible entrance of the public to the stadiums: «I am not going to delve much. Today the BOE publishes that the Higher Sports Council will coordinate it and it seems to me an appropriate decision because, until now, it has been the one who in this state of alarm has coordinated everything with Health. What I dream is that one day normality will be so absolute that we can have people in the stadiums and be able to hug, greet each other… In the meantime we will do the best we can », he assured.

Thebes He was happy for the return of Spanish football, which will take place this Wednesday with the final minutes of the suspended match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete for the insults to Zozulya: “Soccer is also the reopening of economic activity. We are very happy to start and we will be much happier when they finish ».

By last, he referred to the possibility that the competition could not end: «It is an impossible possibility, as the lawyers say. We have had so many foremen that we have founded the club of the ashes. In the ‘impossible’ case that happens, we will take the necessary measures. If it arrives, we’ll see. As long as that does not happen, it is a sterile debate between the clubs, “he concluded.