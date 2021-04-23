Thebes: "I have not spoken with Florentino Pérez for more than five months"

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, acknowledged this Thursday that he has not spoken with Florentino Pérez, his counterpart at Real Madrid, for “more than five months”, whom he urged to give explanations to the rest of the Spanish clubs for the situation generated by the creation of the Superliga, a competition that in his opinion “It has stopped beating and has only lasted 48 hours”.

“I haven’t talked to Florentino for more than five months. If you want, I’m here at LaLiga to talk. I am not the one who has made a clandestine Super League already hidden. When you do a good thing, you don’t do it as hidden for as many months as they have been working, “he explained in an interview on TVE’s Telediario.

In his opinion, it is the president of Real Madrid who would have to go to LaLiga headquarters to give explanations. “But to the rest of the clubs, not to me, I already imagined what I was going to do,” continued Tebas, who also revealed that Since Saturday he has not spoken with Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid about this matter.

“I want this whole situation to pass a little until tomorrow or the day after and I will talk to them,” added Tebas, for whom the president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, “is also on track on this issue”.

Asked if the Super League has any future, he replied that “has stopped beating” because, after posing a threat that has been in the making for years, “it has lasted 48 hours” and because he sees it “unfeasible” for English clubs to embark on a similar adventure again.

“It is impossible to do a Super League without the English teams”, Tebas said, saying that in the meeting on Thursday with the rest of the clubs they did not address the issue of possible sanctions to the three entities that joined the new competition and only studied formulas to defend themselves against similar actions “in the future.”

“We will see what measures UEFA takes because it is their competitions that have endangered and aspired to eliminate the ‘Champions League’ “, concluded the president of LaLiga. EFE