Spain.- Javier Tebas, President of the League of Spain was somewhat annoyed with the decision made by the French government last Tuesday to end the 2019-2020 season of Ligue 1 soccer, and describes it as hasty.

In France they rushed, they are not an example and we cannot even compare Ligue 1 with the Spanish one and the Serie A. I am sure that other interests have intervened and also they were late to apply the protocol, ”he mentioned.

The president continued the subject of the comparison between his league and the Italian, commenting that his colleague Paolo Dal Pino (President of Serie A) has done a great job with the security measures that were taken in the country of the boot.

They allow players, coaches and staff to work in peace. The excellent work also of my colleague Paolo Dal Pino, as we protect the integrity and sustainability of the clubs trying to complete the season, “said Tebas.

La Liga President Javier Tebas criticized France’s Ligue 1 decision to cancel the 19/20 season. He warned that professional football as an economic engine can completely disappear if it is not restarted and does not understand that there are more risks in the sport. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/zTxfHvCvTG – Barça Football & Sports ⚽️ #️ (@ racsozerimar8)

April 29, 2020

On the resumption of the season in “the league of the stars”, Thebes mentioned that a strong effort is being made of moral commitment between the federation and clubs so that football returns sooner than previously thought.

Finishing the season is not only an economic goal, but also one of moral integrity. We closely follow the Spanish clubs, step by step, with the aim of finishing the championships in complete safety. The protocols that have been developed in Spain and Italy are excellent and allow players, coaches and staff to work in peace, “he concluded.

.