Thebes continues to hope to bring the League to the United States “in a not too distant time”

Javier Tebas, President of The league, does not give up his idea of ​​bringing the League to the United States. The boss of the bosses has always made it clear that one of his objectives is to play a game in the American country and this Friday he has assured that he wants to do so “upon a time not far away”. This was said during the presentation of the agreement of the League with ESPN, a channel that will broadcast all the matches of the Spanish championship for the next eight seasons.

«It is difficult to bring the Clásico to the United States because it is the most important club match in the world, but this agreement does increase the chances of taking another competitive match. We are trying and I hope it will happen in a not too distant time because the United States deserves an official League game with one of our great clubs. Some year Barcelona and other seasons Real Madrid, Atlético or others, but of course we are going to do it“Javier Tebas assured at the event.

Despite standing as one of the great saviors of football of yesteryear in the controversy of the creation of the Super league, the president of La Liga has insisted on holding a match of the Spanish championship in the United States. In fact, Thebes reloaded against the European Super League and against the clubs that joined the project: «It is not necessary to stay in these new and invented competitions saying that the world of football is not generating. Is not true. The best company in the United States in the world of sports wants to broadcast La Liga. This reinforces our position as a League against what some Super League clubs have said.».

“Our obsession is for La Liga to grow”

Javier Tebas continues to work on the international expansion of The league and your agreement with ESPN it goes in that direction. According to the president of La Liga, his obsession “It is not to beat the Premier”, but rather the growth of the highest category of Spanish football: «In recent years we have approached the Premier in the United States and in other parts of the world, but our obsession is for La Liga to grow. Surely within eight years we will be closer to the Premier, “said Tebas.

Finally, the president of The league entered into the agreement with ESPN, company owned by Disney: «Being associated with ESPN and Disney gives you a more quality touch in the soccer industry in the United States. We are going to have more exposure and the promotion with ESPN will help us a lot to be present in many aspects of our fans with the United States, “he concluded.