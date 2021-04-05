Thebes announces an investigation into the insults to Diakhaby

04/05/2021 at 8:42 PM CEST

EFE

The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebayes, he said that the pictures of the reaction of Mouctar Diakhaby make you think that “something happened & rdquor; in the Ramón de Carranza, where the central Valencia denounced a racist insult of Juan Cala, and announced that they have opened an investigation and pointed out that, upon returning to the pitch after retiring, Valencia paid attention to the referee, who had not heard anything.

“In this case the versions are somewhat contradictory, but the behavior of the Valencia player also (shows that) something happened & rdquor ;, he said in statements to ‘Vamos’ in Movistar. “Something happened in the Ramón de Carranza and as we have done other times with racist incidents (…) we have carried out an internal investigation procedure and what we have to do is with the videos and images of the party, see and clarify what happened in that instant & rdquor ;, he explained.

Thebes He insisted that “(Seeing) the reaction of the Valencia player, something happened & rdquor ;, and pointed out that they are going to“ try to clarify it & rdquor; because LaLiga does not want “there to be any racism in our football & rdquor ;.

“We are trying to find the images from all the cameras that record the game to clarify the situation, which is what corresponds to us, as we achieved with the insults to Iñaki Williams from some Espanyol fans who we managed to identify & rdquor ;, he recalled.

Asked if LaLiga would have supported Valencia in case he had not returned to the field, he said that the authority on the pitch is the referee. “The authority of everything that happens on the field of play is the referee and his assistants and I will remember that in similar but not identical cases, I think it was Rayo-Albacete, it was the referee who decided to suspend the match in that case. for some shouts of racism against Zozulia & rdquor ;, he stressed.

“The referee is that the one who has to make the decisions and what Valencia has to do is according to what the referee determines. The referee did not hear anything because I have no doubt that if he had listened, he would have suspended the game himself for the period of time that, if I am not wrong, set the rules. What Valencia did by returning to the field of play is to pay attention to what the referee said, because he had not listened to him & rdquor ;, he declared.