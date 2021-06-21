Theatrical training will help Pierce Brosnan in DC Comics

Veteran actor Pierce Brosnan will be in one of the best DC Comics movies to be released in the next few years.

They are currently shooting the movie Black adam directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and that has as a protagonist Dwayne johnson. In the cast also stand out Sarah shahi as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis, Noah centineo as Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher, Aldis hodge like Carter Hall / Hawkman and Pierce brosnan as Doctor Destiny / Kent Nelson. It was the latter actor who wanted to talk about his character in a recent interview.

Pierce brosnan spoke with his son for a means of communication and although he did not go into details so as not to SPOILERSHe did talk about the grueling schedule required for such a massive production, and also confirmed that he will be wearing a motion capture suit to play the mystical hero.

“I have to put on the motion capture suit, which is an acting challenge in itself, but luckily I was raised in the theater so I know how to put on tights.”

This is how they describe this version of Destiny Doctor what will interpret Pierce brosnan: “He is the son of a famous archaeologist who was taught sorcery skills and receives a magical Helmet of Destiny.”

Doctor Fate is one of the most powerful heroes in DC Comics.

He is one of the founders of the Justice Society of America that they will face Black adam. Its power comes from the NABU Helmet and the talisman of destiny, it can also cast spells, it has super strength, the ability to fly, telekinesis, telepathy, manipulation of fire and lightning. So it will be a very interesting rival for the protagonist of the film.

Visually, it sure is quite spectacular since its spells are usually represented with Egyptian hieroglyphic symbols, so see this in real action now! Pierce brosnan in a CGI suit it’s sure to be overwhelming on the big screen.

Balck Adam’s film will be released on July 29, 2022.