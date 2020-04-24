Yesterday, the College of Theater Producers (CPT) and the Network of Organized Independent Cultural Spaces (RECIO) of Mexico City presented their proposal to address and solve the concerns of the theater community in the face of the effects generated by the health contingency in Mexico. Both organizations announced 25 points that they consider will help to provide and / or strengthen the economy of production houses, actors, directors and other professionals involved, directly and indirectly, in the scenic work of the country.

Samuel Sosa, secretary of RECIO and substitute secretary of the CPT, explained that for six weeks, when social isolation began, the theater industry immediately joined the voluntary suspension of face-to-face activities; and During this time, they have analyzed the situation of the union, and although they are not requesting a “theatrical Fobaproa”, they do accept that economic measures are required to rescue the sector., which is why they propose integrating small and medium-sized companies into tax incentives so that they can help theater companies from a local and community perspective, and not only large companies can access calls such as Efiartes, as well as expand their support bag , citizen participation and more call time, for example.

Before the return of activities, when the health authorities consider it, the theater community also requests that the mayors and administrative procedures be expeditious for permits., and also that all the box office of the shows are for the production houses in order to allow a faster recovery of this cultural sector.

JL

.