NEW YORK – After three months of a nationwide shutdown, theaters are preparing to reopen, even if that means fewer titles on the billboard and theaters occupied at just 25% of capacity.

AMC Theaters, the world’s largest theater operator, said Tuesday that it expects 97-98% of its theaters worldwide to resume operations by mid-July.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Cinema Owners, the trade group representing theater owners, expects about 90-95% of theaters around the globe to be up and running by mid-July.

Many things remain “uncertain,” said Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Entertainment, during a call Tuesday with investors. But as long as the coronavirus doesn’t ruin plans, the industry is preparing for a drastic resumption of business just in time for the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”.

The Warner Bros. Studios film, the latest from what is perhaps the most passionate advocate of the big screen experience in Hollywood, is slated to premiere on July 17.

Warner Bros. did not comment on the matter Tuesday, and the most recent tenet preview does not specify the release date. But movie theater owners expressed cautious optimism that “Tenet” will be released on schedule. Aron said conversations AMC had with Warner Bros. and Disney, whose “Mulan” movie is slated to premiere on July 24, have been reassuring.

The bigger question might be whether viewers will feel safe to return to the movie theaters.

Health authorities have warned that large indoor gatherings are dangerous. Broadway theaters will remain closed until at least the beginning of September. It will be up to the theater operators to convince viewers that it is safe to sit back in the dark among strangers.

Recently, California state guidelines allow the reopening of theaters, including in the country’s main market, Los Angeles, where local authorities have not yet given their go-ahead. In New York City, the reopening of theaters will take place in phase four of the resumption schedule. Phase one started on Monday.

Aron acknowledged that New York theaters, which make up the second-largest market, may not open in time for the premiere of “Tenet.”

Cinemas have slowly reopened in other parts of the country, while there has been a resurgence of drive-in movies.

Cinemark, which operates around 6,000 theaters, has said it will begin reopening in late June and will reopen entirely by July 10.

Cineworld, owner of Regal Cinemas – the second largest chain in the world – is also looking to reopen in July.