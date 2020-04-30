It was taking time to get involved in this field. The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has forced the film industry to adapt in record time to a situation that has put the entire entertainment sector in check. While many production companies are looking for new release dates for movies that should have been released in these days of confinement, others have opted for the option. PVOD (Premium Video on Demand), which is basically paying to see the movie once from home.

Universal pictures has seen as its PVOD premiere of Trolls: World Tour, It has been a great success, given the circumstances that have come to live. This has led the CEO of Universal to suggest that the studio plans to premiere its future films simultaneously in theaters and in PVOD services.

The response of the sector of the exhibitors has not been made to beg. The CEO of AMC Theater, the largest chain of cinemas in the world, to which among others it belongs KinesaAdam Aron has said the company will stop screening Universal Pictures movies.

This reaction is nothing more than a consequence of the reality experienced by the cinema chains, not only during the coronavirus crisis. AMC is also flirting with bankruptcy these months over massive revenue losses. In addition, they have to deal with streaming services, which do not make it easy for them. Still, this situation is unlikely to last (who knows). Neither company can afford the losses of not screening movies like Fast & Furious 9, No Time to Die or Jurassic World: Dominion.

What do you think about the one that was created by Universal’s decision to release its films in PVOD?

