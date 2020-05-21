1/6

Theaters are in danger, actors suffer from pandemic poverty in Buenos Aires | AP

Theaters are in danger, actors suffer from pandemic poverty in Buenos Aires | AP

Theaters are in danger, actors suffer from pandemic poverty in Buenos Aires | AP

Theaters are in danger, actors suffer from pandemic poverty in Buenos Aires | AP

Theaters are in danger, actors suffer from pandemic poverty in Buenos Aires | AP

Theaters are in danger, actors suffer from pandemic poverty in Buenos Aires | AP

The curtain is up and the floodlights are lit, but the stage is covered in cardboard boxes and dust. Instead of seats for the public, plastic bags are piled up.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

A dozen artists leave and enter the room with the adrenaline that precedes a performance on a recent Saturday at the Fray Mocho theater in Buenos Aires. It is not a work of fiction that mobilizes them.

The group, calling itself Solidarity Artists, prepares bags of food that include everything from flour to rice and hygiene products such as bleach, to deliver to colleagues with economic difficulties due to the suspension of theatrical activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also be interested: Salma Hayek rich and powerful, surpasses the fortune that Queen Elizabeth has and other famous

“It is as if we are organizing a great show,” actor Fabio “Mosquito” Sancineto, one of the promoters of solidarity action, told The Associated Press. “This brake is affecting us a lot, it is causing us a lot of pain and a lot of sadness … We have no choice but to accept this condition, but that is not why we are holding back.”

Buenos Aires, one of the cities with the largest cultural offer in Latin America, faces an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus that threatens to bankrupt theaters, cultural centers, music clubs and classic milongas, and leave thousands of people without sustenance. .

Read also: Harry Potter, they launch mouthpieces inspired by the movies

According to the Association of Stage Direction Professionals (APDEA), 306 performances were interrupted and more than 300 premieres in the Argentine capital were postponed, affecting some 4,300 artists since the mandatory quarantine was decreed on March 20.

“We don’t know how this situation is going to evolve. What we can say is difficult and precarious ”, admitted the Minister of Culture of Buenos Aires, Enrique Avogadro. “The absolute priority is health and everything else comes later.”

As of Wednesday, Argentina had more than 8,800 confirmed infected and nearly 400 COVID-19 deaths.

The pandemic aggravated the situation of a sector marked by job insecurity that had already been punished by the economic crisis and the adjustment policies of the government of the conservative Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), which had resulted in a drop in viewers.

When Emilio Bardi, a 63-year-old actor who worked in some of the highest grossing Argentine films and television series with a record audience, was decreed quarantine, he was doing Microteatro, a model imported from Spain that consists of offering 15-minute works in 15 square meters for 15 people.

Without a job and with two disabled children, the State’s help in subsidies is not enough to survive.

“Comrades come here, risking getting contagious, to bring food to me,” he said with a broken voice at the door of his house after receiving one of the pockets delivered by Solidarity Artists.

Bardi commented that the actors must deal with the prejudices of people who believe that “we are all millionaires”. At the same time, the instability of their profession allows them to face the economic collapse with another spirit: “We actors already have to know how people live. Now the world is living artistically, getting up at any time, falling asleep at any time, eating a plate of noodles as if it were a delicacy. ”

The central Corrientes Avenue, known as the “Broadway” of South America for housing the most emblematic theaters in the city, looks ghostly at dusk. The canopy lights remain off and the only attendees are homeless people seeking shelter for the night.

“I didn’t get any calculator that has so many zeros to make the number” of losses, said theater entrepreneur Carlos Rottemberg. “The year 2020 is over.”

This sentence can be fatal for some 200 independent theaters that, without income, will not be able to continue paying the rent for the spaces and maintenance costs, such as electricity and other services.

Eduardo Pérez Winter, director of the Silencio de Negras theater and a member of the ESCENA group that gathers various venues, said that of some 120 cultural spaces they rent in Buenos Aires, 44% could not pay the April rent and the number rises to 50% in May.

“Today we are getting into debt to survive,” he acknowledged.

Liliana Weimer, an outstanding actress who was part of her career in Mexico, compared the closing of her Abasto Social Club theater when quarantine was decreed “with the feeling of going into exile; It reminded me of very ugly times, ”he said, referring to the last military dictatorship.

Weimer, also president of the Argentine Association of Independent Theater (ARTEI), does not doubt that the theater will survive the coronavirus, but “not in the same way, perhaps some colleagues will not be able to live on this.”

Prior to the pandemic, independent theaters were financed not only through performances, but also through acting and dance classes, among others.

In “The footprint, art in movement”, run by the dancer Andrea Pagano, an average of 400 to 500 people circulated per day in dance classes and other cultural activities. The woman converted one of the rooms into a warehouse for organic vegetables and fruits to be delivered at home.

“Everything is on fire, the country is on fire, culture is relegated because there are more important priorities such as health,” she said resignedly.

Some commercial theaters present works remotely via streaming, while the more modest ones bet on the “virtual cap”, as the voluntary contribution of viewers who consume art through social networks is called.

In turn, the mayor of Buenos Aires and the nation’s Ministry of Culture created special funds to attend theaters and artists for some 300 million pesos (4.2 million dollars), which do not cover the universe not only from those who take the stage, but also from set designers, dancers, playwrights, ticket agents and other workers in the sector who lost their jobs.

Without a certain date to reopen its doors, the authorities are working on protocols to resume the activity, using as a model what happens in other cultural centers of the world.

“We are going to see cultural expressions that we cannot imagine now,” said Minister Avogadro. “Culture is like water, it makes its way through the stones, you cannot contain it.”

.