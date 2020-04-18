While attending a play in Kabul about trauma, Hussain couldn’t help but cry because the performance brought him back to life from a war scene in Afghanistan in which he nearly died.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” says this 22-year-old student, who survived a suicide attack that killed 57 people in the Afghan capital in 2018. “I still have nightmares from that time, the blood, the pieces of bodies and the injured people asking for help. “

Hussain, who does not want to give his last name, was attending the play “Tanhayee” (“Solitude”), which tells the story of two women, a survivor of a suicide attack and a victim of sexual assault.

In a conservative country that has been at war for four decades and suffering population displacement, producers hope the work will serve to warn of the lasting impact of trauma.

“Every individual in this country has been affected in one way or another by mental trauma,” says Jebrael Amin, a spokesperson for the NGO Peace of Mind Afghanistan, which funds the work.

“Theater is a good way to sensitize people because they realize that around them many share the same pain,” he says.

About 85% of Afghans lived through or attended at least one traumatic event, according to a 2018 European Union survey.

Data from the Ministry of Health show that about one Afghan in two suffers from psychological suffering.

“There is no doubt that war and the violence that it entails are the main factors of mental suffering and trauma in Afghanistan,” says Bashir Ahmad Sarwari, the head of the ministry’s Department of Mental Health.

However, less than 10% of Afghans received sufficient psychosocial support from the state, according to the NGO Human Rights Watch.

The situation is even worse outside large cities, where health infrastructure is scarce.

In addition, there are large rural areas in Afghanistan controlled by the Taliban, where there is no psychological monitoring.

The Afghan government trained some 850 mental health advisers in the past decade. But the fear of stigmatization in a patriarchal and conservative society makes many people not want to ask for help.

“It is a big problem because people suffering from mental health problems are considered weak, stupid or even crazy,” says Bashir Ahmad Sarwari.

The impact can be devastating. Najib, who declined to give her full name for fear of criticism, began to suffer from depression and anxiety after losing her mother in an attack in Kabul in 2017.

When he spoke to his friends they rejected him. “I thought about committing suicide,” he says.

Najib felt helpless and isolated for years, until he was persuaded to consult a psychologist.

To get many more patients to accept going to the psychologist, healthcare professionals use unconventional methods, such as theater or art projects.

The play “Tanhayee” was performed 15 times but had to be interrupted to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

– “Real life” papers –

According to the Ministry of Health, more than two million Afghans out of 35 in the country visited mental health clinics last year. Ten years ago there were only a few thousand.

“We are on the right track,” congratulates Wahid Majroh, the ministry’s chief counselor. “But the level of trauma (…) here is such that mental health awareness or services are not enough.”

Violent experiences are so widespread in Afghanistan that the suffering described in “Tanhayee” made many viewers cry.

Catharsis works both ways. Actress Jamila Mahmoodi, who plays the victim of an attack, believes the play helped her overcome the fact that she narrowly escaped a suicide attack herself.

For months this 21-year-old woman claimed to have struggled with post-traumatic stress. “I have the impression that acting helps me,” he says.

“I feel at peace playing the role that I and thousands of others have experienced in real life.”

