The zodiac signs of great people who stood out in history for their worth and courage

In this work we will see what the most famous or brilliant natives of each sign, or those who reached higher and achieved greater success or glory. Almost all the characters are taken from the political realm: great kings, emperors or leaders, but we will also see some great geniuses of art or literature. The important thing is to sample which would be the most distinguished representatives of each sign, both male and female, those that would have left a deeper mark.

Aries

Among men I would stand out well above the rest Emperor Charlemagne that at the beginning of the 9th century he managed to rebuild the Western Roman Empire and throughout his reign he achieved numerous victories. And among women without a doubt Saint Teresa of Jesus it would shine among all the others and at the same time it would represent the highest virtues and qualities of Aries. The great Emperor of the Franks and the Spanish saint would be a clear example of well-channeled Aries energies.

Taurus

Among men it shines high Leonardo da Vinci, the great renaissance genius who managed to excel as a painter, sculptor, architect, scientist and inventor being the best of his generation, while among women he would especially excel Isabel the Catholic, Queen of Castile who would marry Ferdinand of Aragon thus becoming the first queen of Spain and her reign was the starting point of what would later become the great Spanish empire, with the discovery of America.

Gemini

Under this sign was born Felipe II, the most powerful king in the history of Spain that he managed to reunite a great empire in which the sun never set and his armies marched victoriously through Europe. But we also find many similarities in the Queen Victoria I of England, under whose reign also the empire and the English power managed to reach its greatest extension and she was also named Empress of India. Two distinguished natives of this sign presided over the most powerful period in Spain and England.

Cancer

Indisputably Julius Caesar is the most famous, brilliant and triumphant among the natives of Cancer, founder of the Roman Empire and one of the most talented and victorious generals in all history whose brilliance and admiration became so great that subsequent emperors adopted the name Caesar. And among women it would shine the great personality and expressive force of Frida Kahlo, Mexican painter of the 20th century and author of works of intense dramatic force referring to her life full of suffering.

Leo

Napoleon Bonaparte is undoubtedly the native of this sign that shines the highestBoth his life and his person marked an era and he is one of the most important characters in modern history as well as one of the most brilliant generals who for a few years managed to subdue all of Europe as a Roman emperor. And among the women Madonna would almost certainly be the brightest achieving a resounding triumph in music and becoming a true queen, immensely rich and famous.

Virgo

One of the best and most powerful Roman emperors, Trajan, was born under this sign and after Julius Caesar was the best general and greatest conqueror making Rome reach its greatest limits and defeating all its enemies. And among women it shines with the greatest intensity Elizabeth I of England who managed to transform his country into a maritime empire to rival the powerful Philip II and become his most powerful and dangerous enemy. Woman of great intelligence and personality.

Libra

Would stand out among men Miguel de Cervantes, author of Don Quixote and one of the most universal writers, undoubtedly the most triumphant and brilliant of these natives, although there is the paradox that in life he suffered great difficulties. And among women stands out above all Margaret Thatcher, known as the iron ladyBritish Prime Minister of the 1980s and one of the main European leaders, she achieved great prosperity for her country and won the Falklands War.

Scorpio

Among men we would highlight the feared and sinister Emperor Tiberius, but of great intelligence and excellent qualities, who reigned in Rome when Jesus Christ carried out his mission and was crucified, one of the most important but also most feared and hated Caesars. And among women we would highlight Indira Gandhi, Prime Minister of India and the only woman to have held this position in IndiaHe ruled with an iron hand and industrialized the country and at the same time weakened Pakistan.

Sagittarius

Under this sign was born Alexander I, the tsar who after many wars ended up triumphing over Napoleon and later he would become one of the leaders and builders of the new Europe, undoubtedly the most important of the monarchs who opposed Napoleon. And among women we highlight Queen Mary Stuart whose reign was unfortunate and in the end she was executed but in spite of everything she showed herself heroically in adversity and her fame has reached today and has magnified her figure.

Capricorn

Great leaders of politics and the world economy were born under this sign but we would highlight above all the Emperor Augustus, who ruled in the moments of greatest power and splendor of Rome, his very figure personifies the culminating moment of the empire that ruled over the entire known world. Among the women shines with great light Joan of Arc, the so-called Maiden of Orleans, that he expelled the English from France and then died heroically for not renouncing his beliefs.

Aquarium

Probably the most important figure among men was Abraham Lincoln, the brilliant president of the United States who abolished slavery and then triumphed in the bloody civil war to finally be assassinated by a fanatic. Among women we could highlight Lola Flores, a great artist who became number 1 in her genre and who at the same time stood out for his great personality that left no one indifferent, he was one of the great protagonists of 20th century Spain.

Pisces

Among the males of this sign, the Emperor Charles V, who spent his reign fighting, conquered America and he transformed Spain into a world empire, without a doubt he was the most important figure in Europe of his time. And among the women we could highlight the beautiful actress Elizabeth Taylor famous for her great beauty but also for her undoubted acting talent, although it was also because of his turbulent love life and his personal self-destructive tendencies.