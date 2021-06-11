The Zhurong rover takes a selfie on Mars

After a month on the surface of Mars, the Zhurong rover has sent its first color images of the red planet, selfie included. This has been transmitted by the Chinese National Space Agency (CNSA), sharing a series of captures that are already going around the world (our world, it is understood).

Following the course of events in chronological order, it was in mid-2020 that the launch of the Tianwen-1 probe from Earth took place. It arrived at Mars earlier this year, orbiting the planet ever since. Thus, Tianwen-1 was able to send back its first photograph of Mars, which beyond the expectation of the achievement achieved, did not cause much sensation, and that is that the red planet loses a lot in black and white.

Something similar happened a few weeks ago, shortly after Tianwen-1 successfully landed on the Martian surface, in the region of Utopia Planitia, the rover Zhurong, the true protagonist of the Chinese mission. In just a couple of days, the scientific vehicle transmitted to Earth the first photographs of the place it was visiting. But, again, the quality and lack of color of them, I take a little shine to the news.

Now the CNSA makes up for it with the selfie of the Zhurong rover that you can see at the head of the news and with some more full color images, as you can see just above these lines, taken by the Tianwen-1 probe before starting the landing process on Mars last May. They are the first of many, it is to be expected, now reflecting that Mars so common for Earthlings in recent years, due to the most recent space missions.

Because before the CNSA NASA has been there and its illustrated contributions of the planet, especially with the Curiosity rover, but also with the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity drone, are already part of the history of space exploration. China has not yet reached that level of quality, but it is approaching very quickly. Images of the Zhurong rover are expected to continue to come in over the next several weeks, until the device runs out of power to continue operating.

The Zhurong rover will have an expected useful life of three months, throughout which it will continue to study the surface of Mars, ‘analyzing the soil, the ice of the surface water, the composition of the materials, the geological structure and the’ field physical and internal structure ‘of the planet’.