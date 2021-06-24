The Zendal will vaccinate against the coronavirus 24 hours a day from Monday 28

The Public Emergency Hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal of the Community of Madrid will begin to vaccinate against Covid-19 24 hours a day from Monday, through the self-citation system.

Thus, Madrilenians over 40 years of age and who have not received any dose, will be able to use the application enabled by the Community of Madrid to choose the day, place and time, among the 32 vaccination points that the region offers.

It was announced by the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, during the visit to the center together with the president of the European Committee of the Regions, Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

In this way, the Isabel Zendal Hospital will increase its daily dose administration capacity, going from the current 15,000 to more than 22,000. Of these, 2,000 will be administered at night, which means that around 150,000 vaccinations will be given per week without interruption.

