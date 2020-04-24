Daniel Alves has returned to the news these days for statements against him Real Madrid de Mourinho, the one he faced so much. “He was playing dirty, they didn’t know how to lose, they had no other choice,” came the Brazilian defender, now a Flamengo player. A few words that another footballer, this humbler, referred to on his social networks. His name is Pablo Molina, played in Cádiz and now plays for Conil CF. The man from Cádiz, who mentioned the man from Rio de Janeiro with his image after losing the Champions League final against Real Madrid as a Juventus player, was not cut off.

“They never had another option,” Pablo Molina reminded him, to which Dani Alves quickly replied from his official Twitter profile: “Barça’s shirt is different I think. That’s football, one day you win and the other you lose, but luckily I win more than I lose. That image should not have suited the Brazilian very well, because shortly after he published a new tweet with an image in which he appears along with his full record: “For you with love.”

The humble player from Cadiz, the humble player from Cádiz, took the responses with humor, who answered thus: «Come on, with luck and thanks to me you reach 9 million followers. Hugs from La Tacita with all my love (it is not worth searching Google for La Tacita) ».

