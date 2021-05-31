The zasca of Rosa Benito to Carmen Borrego for her criticism when attending the tribute to Rocío Jurado

Rosa Benito was one of the people who joined the Mohedano family this Saturday to remember Rocío Jurado on the 15th anniversary of her death. The presence of the ex-wife of Amador Mohedano in the tribute to the singer, with whom he had a great bond of friendship, has been criticized by Carmen Borrego, what has seen in it an “intention”.

According to the daughter of María Teresa Campos, this time she came because “it was important that he be seen with the family“He has said. The tribute also takes place days after the broadcast of the last episode of the documentary series by Rocío Carrasco, which has shaken the Mohedano and Ortega Cano family.

“Your presence has its meaning and intention“Borrego insisted on the Viva la vida program, where he collaborates.

However, his words that they have not sat well with Rosa Benito, which in his social networks has taken the opportunity to respond with a zasca.

The collaborator of Ya es noon has published in her Stories a collage of images in which she appears with Gloria Mohedano in previous tributes made in 2017, 2018 and 2019. “Sheep has lost his memory,” he wrote in the publication.

Storie de Rosa Benito in which she responds to Carmen Borrego INSTAGRAM

Benito recalled that in 2020 there were no acts due to the pandemic: “The world stopped,” he pointed out.