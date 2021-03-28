The ‘zasca’ of Kyrgios in Spanish Alcaraz: “You’re very boring”

03/25/2021

Act. At 11:28 CET

EFE

Australian tennis player Nick kyrgios criticized Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, one of the strongest promises in Spanish tennis, and called it “very boring”. The Canberra tennis player responded on social networks to a video of the Murcian’s defeat against the Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori in which many confrontations between the two young men were predicted in the future.

“Jesus, if that happens it would be boring as hell,” he said. Kyrgios, who preferred not to compete this year at the Miami Masters 1,000.

Alcaraz, who wanted to continue adding victories in 2021, fell in three sets against Ruusuvuori in a tournament that he had agreed to thanks to an invitation.