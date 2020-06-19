The participants of ‘The strong house’ faced this Thursday June 18 their first « Assault » and it is that unlike other reality shows, in this there are no weekly expulsions. In the space produced by Bulldog TV for Telecinco, every Thursday a couple of « Residents » face one of « Assailants » and it is the audience that decides whether the former stay in their room with their safe or the latter occupy their put and therefore they snatch your precious money. In this case, Maite Galdeano and Cristian Suescun faced Oriana Marzoli and Iván González in a duel and were winners the same thanks to the support of the public.

Thus, those from Pamplona are kept in their room while Oriana and Iván must continue living in the garden. The former bus driver was especially excited for salvation and did not hesitate to thank the audience for her support with her votes, as did her son Cristian, who was also happy with the audience’s decision. Something that did not happen with Oriana, who was not too happy to continue being « assailant » one more week. For this reason, Jorge Javier Vázquez did not hesitate to take the opportunity to laugh with her about the same: « What a strong aunt! Another week you stay living abroad. People have preferred Maite before you », affirmed the Catalan.

Oriana’s zasca to his « haters »

Then, Oriana took the opportunity to remind him « of those who said that he was not supposed to endure » who has been on the program for a week and has not abandoned it yet, and it was then when Jorge Javier revealed the alleged secret of Marzoli to continue in a reality show like this. « I know what the thing has to be for you to stay in a reality show: if you fuck, you stay », the presenter said with laughter, referring to the fact that in the spaces in Chile where Oriana had a partner, she did not leave, and in Spain, seeing herself alone in a program, she decided to leave them. For his part, Marzoli, also laughing, confirmed the theory while Iván González also defended his role: « It depends on who you do it with (…) I’m going to keep trying »

Ivan confesses to start falling in love with Oriana

And is that the relationship between both, in addition to sexual, it is also becoming sentimental; an ever stronger bond is being forged. In just a week, both have started a relationship that without a doubt seems to be consolidating over time in the program. « When I entered the first day I didn’t feel anything for Oriana because I knew her for four days, it didn’t mean anything (…) but here it is true that you meet her in any corner even if you argue (…) and I cannot deny that with each passing day, I like her more and feel something for her, « confessed the boy live before a full Oriana, who also made it clear that she feels the same way about him and that is fully excited of what may happen from now on reality.