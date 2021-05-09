The zasca of Irene Rosales to Isabel Pantoja for her indirect to Kiko Rivera

The singer Isabel Pantoja starred in the first Top Star program in a series of comments that were interpreted as indirect to her son, Kiko rivera, with whom he maintains an open war since he uncovered everything related to Paquirri’s inheritance.

One of the most controversial moments was when Risto Mejide asked the tonadillera if he believed that talent was inherited. “Not”she answered bluntly.

This Saturday, Kiko Rivera’s wife, Irene Rosales, entered through a video call to the program Viva la vida, in which he collaborates, while he recovers at home from a chest operation. The presenter, Emma García, then wanted to know the opinion of Rosales before that response from Isabel Pantoja in the program.

“You believe that talent is inheritedIrene? “Garcia asked, to which Rosales replied with a zasca to the tonadillera.

“I did not know how she had said it, yes it is true that she had seen it on the networks … That is what she thinks, I do not think so, because I think there are many artists, not only in the world of music, where they have drawn the talent of their mother or grandfather, “said Rosales.

Kiko Rivera’s wife has recognized that probably the words of her mother-in-law, Isabel Pantoja, were directed at her son, “but to say that (talent) is not inherited … My daughter has not inherited her grandfather’s eyes either, what do I do?“, has been asked.

Regarding how Kiko Rivera has taken it, Irene Rosales has said that “has not given importance“.” When I read on the networks I have commented on it and he told me that he had already seen it, and there the conversation ended, “he has settled.