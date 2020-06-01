The organization of the Zamorano festival, which will be held in the next June 11 and 12, 2021, has just revealed the names of two other international bands that will continue to be part of the cartel despite the postponement to 2021. Starting with the Dutch band LEGION OF THE DAMNED, that has been distributing Death / Thrash Metal since 1992, first as Occutl and since 2006 I already Legion Of The Damned, a name with which they finally took off thanks to classics of the genre such as Malevolent Rapture or Sons Of The Jackal. Last year the Dutch signed their seventh study paper Slaves Of The Sadows Realm, an album that combines the unadulterated strength of its beginnings with the attention to detail of an already veteran band. After several years without stepping on our country, we can once again enjoy these authentic neck-breakers on the stage of the Zamora Silver Route Auditorium.

The second reconfirmation of the day is the Portuguese REVOLUITION WITHIN, Band of Thras Modern Metal with touches of Groove and Hardcore formed in 2005 that was already one of the most acclaimed by the public in the 2017 edition of the festival. They have three albums that have led them to participate in some of the most important festivals in Europe and to support large groups such as Slayer, Kreator and Arch Enemy and are currently preparing for the next release of their fourth album. Chaos, whose first advance Take you down, It already gives us an idea of ​​what they will be able to do on the stage of the Z! LIVE ROCK FEST.

Double portion of Thrash for the Fifth edition of the festival, a poster that already has the confirmations of Amorphis, Tarja Turunen, Moonspell, Grave Digger, Avalanch, Leo Jiménez, Vita Imana, Débler, MorphiuM, Bloodhunter, Hiranya, Arwen, Daeria, El Altar Del Holocausto, Blaze The Trail, Out of control and [1945

Get your tickets for the Z! LIVE ROCK FEST 2021, to be held on days June 11 and 12, 2021 in Zamora, in the facilities of the Ruta de la Plata Municipal Auditorium, They are available through the festival website www.zliverock.com, for only € 59 (+ expenses).

Don’t forget that if you already had tickets for the Z! Live 2020 these are perfectly valid for the new date.

And if you want to rock, , the next September 5 at Silver Route, we will have a special edition of the festival, Z! Live Lite Edition, with the participation of Mägo de Oz, Dark Moor, Crisix, Opera Magna and The Electric Alley. The capacity will be very limited this time in order to be able to fulfill the conditions of the new normality. Tickets for this special event are on sale from June 1 at a price of € 20 plus expenses, but if you already have a ticket for the Z edition! Live 2021 you can request your free invitation for the Z! Lite, all on the web www.zliverock.com.