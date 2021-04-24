The Yucatecan composer Sergio Esquivel dies – El Sol de México

Mexican music is in mourning with the death of the Yucatecan composer Sergio Esquivel at 74 years of age.

Through his official Facebook page, the interpreter’s family shared that “he died at home, in peace, without pain, while he slept,” while highlighting that “he leaves a broad musical and life legacy for all who do so. they met “.

The Yucatecan composer is survived by his wife Celia, his daughters Kathy, Sergio and Daniela, as well as his grandchildren Regina and Marco Polo.

“He left in peace with life, with peace in his heart and with the joy of knowing that throughout his life he managed to reach so many people and share his message of love for life,” they said.