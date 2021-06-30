The youtuber Yosstop was arrested by the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of child pornography

The youtuber Yosstop, whose real name is Yoseline hoffman, was detained by the CDMX Investigative Police (PDI) on June 29 in the Narvarte Poniente neighborhood of said entity. This was reported by the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City.

The 30-year-old influencer was arrested as an arrest warrant that was issued by a control judge in the capital of Mexico is being carried out. As is protocol in this type of situation, her rights were read and she was transferred to the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Center for Social Reintegration for a medical certification and to later be admitted to said prison.

Your legal situation will have to be determined by the same judge who issued the arrest warrant. The situation was disseminated on the social networks of the Prosecutor’s Office itself:

#FGJCDMX apprehends a woman, accused of the crime of pornography, to the detriment of a minor https://t.co/YdXHC905wo @mileniotv @ImagenTVMex @NTelevisa_com @telediario @ adn40 @Excelsior @Reforma @UnoNoticias @Foro_TV @tv pic.twitter.com/kCsxy49kSh – CDMX Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCDMX) June 30, 2021

This is the last happened in a situation that started with a very unfortunate video of the YouTuber in which he talked about Ainara’s case. Ainara is a young woman who was raped when she was 16 years old at a party with a bottle, taking advantage of the fact that she was intoxicated by Nicolas B, Carlos R, Julian G Y Axel A. That act was recorded and disseminated by Patricio A. The youtuber is close to the aforementioned subjects and, therefore, it was easy for him to make this case viral, saying that the victim did it on purpose to obtain a pack of cigarettes. His exact words were as follows:

In a nutshell, it turns out that the old woman who was fucking is a girl with very distracted morals, not to say that she is a whore. This girl turns out to upload photos naked, she sent them to her friends. She became very famous because she allowed herself a bottle of Moet

As you can imagine, the video in question is no longer on YouTube, but it is proof that the influencer was in possession of the material. The point is that, as we already said, the victim was 16 years old. Needless to say, since she is a minor, material with sexual content is child pornography. Being in possession of child pornography is very serious in this and the vast majority of countries. Ainara denounced, at the time, the youtuber on social networks. As you can imagine, Yosstop’s reaction was to say that they had taken the matter out of proportion and to say that Ainara was looking for her five minutes of fame. By talking about the case and repeatedly telling him that he did it intentionally, the only thing Hoffman was actually doing was admitting on his social media that he was in possession of child pornography.

The youtuber, who is of Mexican nationality, has a large number of followers. To be precise, more than 5.6 million on YouTube, 6.8 on Instagram, 2.3 on Twitter, and 5 million on TikTok. That can give you an idea of ​​the extent and damage your video did to the child. It was for the same reason that the firm Schütte and Delson Gojon Abogados was hired to handle Ainara’s case. What just happened is proof of the progress of this litigation firm.

Of course, the arrest was accompanied by an official statement:

The person mentioned in this communication is presumed innocent and will be treated as such in all stages of the procedure, as long as their responsibility is not declared by means of a judgment issued by the jurisdictional body, in the terms indicated in the National Code of Criminal Procedures.

In the next few hours there will be an initial hearing in which the legal situation of Yosstop will be determined.

