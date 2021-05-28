The ‘youtuber’ Leo Grasset tells that a company wanted to pay him for speaking badly about the Pfizer vaccine

This Thursday, Cuatro aired a new Horizon, the program presented by Íker Jiménez. As on other occasions, in the format there was space to talk about COVID-19. On this occasion, an alleged image campaign that directly affects vaccines.

As explained by Carmen Porter, the communication agency Fazze contacts influencers with the idea of smear Pfizer against AstraZeneca. Porter pointed out that from the program he had asked several Spanish science and health content creators, since it is the users focused on this topic who receive the offers.

But in Spain no one was willing to talk about it, according to Íker Jiménez. Thus, the program illustrated the story with the testimony of the French youtuber Leo Grasset, who has more than 1 million followers on DirtyBiology, his channel on the platform, which is structured by science. The young man said that the offer made him distrust two things.

In the first place, the communication agency Fazze did not want reveal the name of the person or entity that wanted this service. Second, Grasset I couldn’t tell that it was an ad campaign, a practice that is fined in some countries: “The fact that I could not say that the campaign was sponsored made all my alarms quickly go off,” he said.

Among other things, the job involved saying on his YouTube channel that Pfizer caused more deaths than AstraZeneca. When this happened to various content creators, they decided to share it to warn people that if they saw other influencers transmitting those ideas, they would know that it was a monetized campaign. For his part, the collaborator of the program Pablo Fuentes pointed to the Russian Government as a possible author of this communication strategy.