The youtuber known as “The soldier Alexa Bueno” resigns from the Sedena – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Alexa Bueno, youtuber who spread the actions of the Mexican Army on social networks, resigned from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), after noting that he was already in a “toxic” environment.

Through a video on her personal YouTube account, the former soldier announced her retirement from Sedena and in which she explained how she arrived at the National Defense and how difficult it was for her to make that decision, after her performance in the Armed Forces since September. of 2017.

“A week ago I uploaded a photo saying that I was on vacation and, indeed, I was on vacation, it was a vacation that they gave me because I was waiting for my documents where I had officially discharged myself from the Mexican Army and Air Force, and It was a decision I made more than a month ago, in fact I was already taking it in October because it is very complicated, not all people like to see you happy, fulfilled ”, he announced.

He added: “I don’t have the need to be putting up with things that even I have not caused to happen to me, the people who did all this to me I wish them to do super well.

“In the end, the most disappointing thing of all is that I didn’t keep quiet, I spoke about it and nobody paid any attention to me. It was a very sad decision for me and I cried a lot and I felt very disappointed because, the truth, I consider that there were many things to do, “he said.

Despite having resigned from Sedena, the youtuber expressed her admiration for the work done by the Armed Forces and thanked the opportunity to be part of the project as an influencer, also assured that she will continue to make content on her own.

