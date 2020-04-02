         The ‘Youtube TikTok’ will be called Shorts and will arrive before the end of the year

The first ones that we started on social networks flooded Facebook. At the time we began to colonize other networks such as Twitter, although the latter, like other WhatsApp-style applications, is more transversal. After a few years, the younger ones preferred Instagram or Snapchat, and now the one that triumphs without palliatives is TikTok. The old Musical.ly, reformed and turned into the fashion social network.

The giants in the sector know this and are already looking for ways to imitate their success, and it seems that the next to try will be YouTube. The monster of streaming worldwide is already creating Shorts, your alternative to TikTok for short videos created by the users themselves and revealed by The Information.

Short videos with YouTube music licenses

TikTok bases most of its videos on creating images from the audio of others, whether they are audios of the users who go viral or, simply, songs. On them small theaters, choreographies and all kinds of video memes are built that are repeated over and over again to infinity. Youtube wants to achieve something similar with Shorts, and would plan to release it before the end of the year.

In Youtube Shorts, users could create short videos to upload to the network, we would see if a specific YouTube section or a separate app, and could take advantage of the huge number of music licenses on Google’s video streaming platform. Music that would serve as a dressing for your videos.

Susan Wojcicki leads the Shorts development team

In addition to The Information, Dylan Byers, a senior reporter for NBC News and MSNBC, has confirmed its existence. But not only that, Byers has added relevant information more than important because it seems that Susan Wojcicki herself, YouTube CEO, is behind the design and creation of this Youtube Shorts.

This is potentailly big…. And, bonus: YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki and I talked about TikTok in a podcast episode that will air later this month. We’ve got an item coming soon confirming this news, along with a few of her comments on YouTube & short-form video >>> https://t.co/0Pqm6JqVUz

– Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 1, 2020

At the moment there is not much information about these Shorts, although if there were it could change radically in the coming months since, according to The Information, Shorts would not arrive until the end of this year 2020. We will see if the development and launch schedule should not change due to the quarantines due to the coronavirus, since many of the world’s work teams are now operating from their homes. Also the Youtube development team.

