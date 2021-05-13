The YouTube app tests a new function that will allow you to listen to music more comfortably

This new YouTube functionality will allow us to adjust the playback speed of a song from 0.25 to 2X.

Within the Google application ecosystem, one of the most used by a large number of users around the world is YouTube, which is now testing a new feature in its mobile apps that lets us will allow you to listen to music in a much more comfortable way.

This new YouTube feature is what many of us were waiting for

As we can read in 9to5Google, the American giant is testing a new function in the YouTube application for mobile devices called “Listening controls”, which will allow us control the playback of our favorite music without opening the YouTube Music app.

In this way, when we play a music video, the YouTube application will show us a card at the bottom of the clip with the title “Show listening controls” and when pressing it a window will appear that will show us the title of the song and the name of the artist who performs it.

Just below this information, we will find some playback controls that will allow us pause or resume the song, rewind or advance it 10 seconds and go to the previous or next video **.

Finally, in the lower part of this window are located the button of I like, the button Keep and a last button to adjust the playback speed from 0.25 to 2X.

We must emphasize that these new playback controls also work when we connect our smartphone with a bluetooth speaker.

As you can see in the screenshots that we leave you on these lines, when the window is displayed and just below “Listening controls” we find the label “Premium” which indicates that this new functionality will only be available to subscribers of the paid version of YouTube.

For the moment, only iOS users can enjoy these playback controls on YouTube, although it is expected that land on Android sooner rather than later.

