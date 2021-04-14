The youth of Peñarol shoulder the classification

04/14/2021 at 5:15 AM CEST

EFE / Montevideo

With a great performance of his scoring jewels, the young forwards Facundo Torres and Agustín Álvarez, the Peñarol sealed their qualification to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana by beat Cerro Largo 4-1. Now, Peñarol will face the Peruvian Sport Huancayo next week, in Group E, which they share with the Brazilian Corinthians and the Paraguayan River Plate.

In a match that dominated from start to finish, the coal team asserted the 2-2 achieved in the first leg, showed that he wanted to make the weight of his jersey felt at home, and clearly prevailed against a Cerro Largo that only had a few minutes of hope when he achieved the 1-1 partial in the first half.

The meeting started out intense. In just four minutes already Alvarez, 19, scored 1-0 after a great long pass from defender Fabricio Formiliano. When the second loomed, Cerro Largo came to an equal footing after a spectacular free kick from Mauro estol although, a few minutes later, towers -on his 21st birthday- a tremendous shoe hit from outside the area for Peñarol to regain the advantage and tranquility. Before the close of the first half. Álvarez reached the double to go to rest 3-1.

The second half had the same trend, with Peñarol arriving at risk and Cerro Largo trying to approach with long balls. At 60, David Terans made a good play that ended with a Martin Ferreira’s own goal to give him 4-1 and, definitely, the move to the next round.