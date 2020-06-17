The American television network Univision announced on Tuesday that the 2020 edition of the Premios Juventud will take place this August in Miami, despite the social isolation to contain the coronavirus infections.

« We will take all necessary measures so that everyone is safe« said the president of the Hispanic television network, Vince Sadusky, specifying that the delivery of these awards to the best of Latino entertainment will take place on the 13th of that month.

Univision also stated that the nominees will be announced through the Instagram account of Premios Juventud on July 7 And since then fans will be able to vote for their favorites to win in all 24 award categories.

The chain did not elaborate on what the ceremony will be like, other than indicating that there will be a thousand screens in the audience with the faces of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, he indicated that the presentations of each category and performance of artists will include virtual reality technologies, augmented and last generation.

As every year, the categories cover everything related to music, social networks, celebrities and « the work of the so-called ‘Agents of Change’ will be recognized, for those who help build a better tomorrow for future generations, and young people heroes who have been at the forefront to fight the global crisis due to the pandemic, « the company said.

Traditionally, the Youth Awards were presented in July, but the crisis caused by the pandemic caused a delay of one month.

So far, this is the only Latino award ceremony that has been scheduled this year.

Telemundo suspended the Latin Billboards in April, and although October 21 has been handled as a possible delivery date, nothing has yet been finalized.

The awards ceremony and major sporting events are the highest-rated broadcasts in the United States. In the case of television in Spanish, these are programs that tend to lead audience levels, even above English channels.