The youngest to debut with Spain in a European Championship

06/14/2021

On at 20:37 CEST

Pedri’s life continues to grow and evolve by leaps and bounds. The one from Tegueste, which has lived a dream season with Barça, will remember forever this June 14, 2021. The day he became the youngest footballer in history to debut in a European Championship with Spain. With just 18 years, six months and 18 days, the canary makes his debut with the absolute in a great tournament. A Spain-Sweden in which he works as an interior in the company of Koke and flanking Rodri, who acts in the pivot.

As we said, the Barça player has seen how his existence has taken a 180º turn in just a few months. Less than a year ago he was playing in the Second Division with UD Las Palmas (which was something unusual in itself since he was 17 years old) and now, after breaking precocious records with the Barça club, where he has earned a position of holder with Koeman, also aims high in this Eurocopa. Luis Enrique loves it. The Asturian technician has not hesitated to give him the handle of the engine room no matter what his ID says.

Pedro González surpasses Miguel Tendillo (Valencia) in this ranking of the youngest to play a European Championship with the Spanish team, who played the 1980 edition in Italy with 19 years, 4 months and 11 days. The midfielder already became the sixth youngest footballer to make his debut in the entire history of the national team a few months ago at 18 years and 120 days when he made his debut against Greece.

This is the TOP-10 of youngest debutants:

1- Pedri González: 18 years, 6 months and 18 days

2- Tendillo: 19 years, 4 months, 11 days

3- Fernando Torres: 20 years, 2 months, 23 days

4- Césc Fàbregas: 21 years, 1 month, 6 days

5- Gerard López: 21 years, 3 months, 13 days

6- José Ángel Iribar: 21 years, 3 months, 19 days

7- Francisco López Álfaro: 21 years, 7 months, 19 days

8- Robert Fernández: 21 years, 11 months, 22 days

9- Sergio Ramos: 22 years, 2 months, 11 days

10- Julen Guerrero: 22 years, 5 months, 2 days