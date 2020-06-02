Sky brown (eleven) is a real world sports prodigy. The girl born in Japan (daughter of a British father) practically came with a skate under her arm under the influence of her father Stewart, who had lived in the United States before moving to Japanese lands and took with him the activity that his daughter started to develop from a very young age. When her father saw the nascent talent in Sky, he agreed with her that the family would live half the year in the United States. so I could nurture it.

In 2016, at eight years old, Brown participated in the important Vans US Open, what the youngest skateboarder ever of the tournament. Two years later, after having achieved a second place in the Asian finals of the discipline, appeared on the show American television show Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, where in addition to taking the Jackpot caught the attention of the sportswear brand Nike, which when signing the contract made it the youngest professional athlete in the world.

Already turned professional, young Sky Make a decision that would mark his future. Instead of competing under the flag of his native country, he would do so for the British Skate Federation. At that time a news item was also known: Brown does not have a coachbut he learns his tricks through Youtube, where she is also a very popular user with almost 5 million views of your own videos. This tactic seems to work: last year was third in the World Championship and fifth at the X Games.

The success of her early career led her to make the determination to go qualification to the Olympics to be held in your country of origin, where skate will debut as a discipline Olympic. Brown was going to become the youngest athlete in the history of Great Britain in the qualifying event that was going to take place in the month of May, but after her suspension she stayed training at her family’s house in the state of California. There happened a accident that came close to being tragic.

On May 28, Brown was taken by helicopter to a hospital after a very hard fall, unconscious and with serious injuries: broken arm and wrist lefts and various skull fractures. “Sky fell headfirst onto the ramp, onto his arm,” said her father, adding that “she is lucky to be alive.” However, the girl left a positive message in a video published on his Instagram, in which he stated that “my helmet and my arm saved my life, but this does not stop me: I will go for gold in Tokyo”.

