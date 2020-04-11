The waves of the sea witnessed all the rear beauty of Tristan Thompson’s ex

Khloé Kardashian He shared a photograph of her in a light green swimsuit. The stamp perfectly exposes the good figure that True’s mother now owns, and that is that Khloé after the pregnancy underwent an arduous exercise routine in order to lose the pounds she gained when she was pregnant with her only daughter.

View this post on Instagram BackFlashback to when I social distanced before I knew I had to 🤍 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:44 am PDT

Today, many celebrities like Khloé miss the freedwoman who has been lost due to the COVID-19 quarantine, but they are also spokespersons for the “Stay Home and Stay Safe” that calls on citizens to maintain social distancing as the only plan. favorable for the prevention of coronavirus.

In other news it is known that Khloé Kardashian is organizing an unprecedented virtual party for her baby girl’s birthday and all with the help of the minor’s father, her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

The party is said to take place this weekend and will connect with the connection of her sisters and other celebrities, including possibly Jennifer Lopez.

View this post on Instagram ☁️Happy Palm Sunday !! We are cozy in our @skims ☁️ PS this is an old photo A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 5, 2020 at 11:02 am PDT

Fernanda Castillo dresses her curves only with a pillow and the actor Sebastián Rulli reacts

Gomita took a natural selfie from the shower

Majida Issa, the actress from Operation Pacifico, appears in a see-through dress

Mariana Seoane in a yellow flower bikini and David Chocarro, actor from Telemundo, reacts

.