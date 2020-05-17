Judge Robert Spano, new President of the European Court of Human Rights David Betzinger / Candice Imbert

When Róbert Spáno (Reykjavik, 47) was seven years old, he did not want to be a firefighter. No police. Not a doctor. At that early age, this Icelandic also with an Italian passport, already knew his destiny: the law. Starting this Monday, and until 2023, he will be in charge of presiding over the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which ultimately oversees the safeguarding of the fundamental rights of more than 820 million citizens of the 47 countries that represent it. conform through the Council of Europe. Thus, Spáno becomes the youngest president of the 15 – all men – in the history of a Court that started in 1959.

Born in Reykjavik in August 1972, he received his law degree from the University of Iceland, of which he later became a professor after obtaining a doctorate in Comparative European Law from the prestigious University of Oxford (UK). “I am not here to make you earn money. But I want to teach you that a lawyer is a very important part of democracy, ”he usually tells his students on the first day of class, as he himself recounted in an interview with the Bergen (Norway) law school three years ago.

Spáno, who speaks five languages ​​(Icelandic and Italian of course, but also English, French and German), has drawn attention for occupying positions of great relevance long before he turned 50. He was an adviser to the Icelandic Ombudsman; head of section in the ECHR itself, of which until now he was vice-president; and investigator of sexual abuse by the Church in Iceland in the 1950s. The latter was an “extremely difficult, worse rewarding” experience, he said. “Children should always be the focus of our society when it comes to politics,” he says.

Respect for the law, for him, is respect for democracy, something he has publicly defended on many fronts. One of them is, for example, a clear position in favor of the right not to reveal the source of a journalist. “The role of the press is to create a dynamic in democracy where discussion can happen and where public opinion is created. And this means that journalists need to obtain the information (…) If the source is not guaranteed anonymity, the information would not come to light and this would damage the role of the press in its important public function for the general interest ”, he defended arduously the judge in an interview published by the YouTube channel of the Strasbourg Court itself. The new head of the ECHR believes that in Europe, in general, progress has been made in the last 50 years in respect of human rights, but also believes that such progress can be easily destroyed.

For Spáno, the Court’s external vision of the rules of each Member State is important. It points to Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Romania and Hungary as the countries with the most open cases. And it is that in these countries Spáno sees systemic problems. Not so in the Nordic countries, for example, which have the fewest cases and is normally due to an alleged violation of less serious rights that do not directly threaten the physical integrity of people, such as torture. “In the Nordic countries we have a good culture of respect for human rights. That is something we should be proud of, ”he says. However, he is always alert and warns of the danger of falling into complacency.

This Italian Italian, with clear eyes, now has the immediate challenge of reopening a court, based in Strasbourg (France), which each year receives between 40,000 and 50,000 petitions, although they only pass the filter and continue between 5% and 10%. % from them. “[Al TEDH] Any citizen of the 47 countries that make up the Council of Europe can come and feel that a fundamental right has been violated. Although he has to exhaust all the judicial avenues of his country in question ”, he explains. Covid-19, which has already killed more than 307,000 people worldwide and infected 4.5 million, forced the court to paralyze the resources that came to it for six months; and those views that were already scheduled – thousands – had been suspended. In fact, your choice has also had to be digital for the first time due to the pandemic.

Spáno, who defines himself as a highly organized person, refers to “hard work”, “passion”, “interest” (understood as curiosity), “meticulousness” and “respect” as the main qualities to have developed his brilliant career as a judge, but also as a human being. He is aware that he has sacrificed much of his personal life, of which little has transpired, in favor of his professional life. And he acknowledges, however, that in reality without the support of his wife, with whom he has four children, he would not have gotten where he is. He also believes that growing up in Iceland, the Atlantic country with 320,000 inhabitants, has contributed to his success. It is a place with a particular atmosphere, as he has said in public, in which one can achieve the purposes that he pursues. And so it has been.

