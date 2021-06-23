The young woman who was sent to the stake for counterfeiting coins

Known as the ‘Act 30 Geo. III, c.48 ‘, on June 5, 1790, the Parliament of Great Britain approved the ‘Treason Act 1790’ (Treason Act of 1790) in which, among other things, the penalty of being executed at the stake was abolished for women tried and found guilty of treason (for men the penalty was hanging). Several were the crimes considered as treason and among them was that of the minting and counterfeiting of coins.

Representative image of a bonfire (via pixabay)

On June 21, 1786, four years before the law was approved, it was executed Phoebe Harris in Newgate (London) a 31-year-old girl accused of having forged and minted shillings and pence coins.

A few months earlier (in December 1785) Phoebe Harris had come to the boarding house Joel sparkes. He settled there under the name of Mrs. Brown, telling the owner of the establishment that she was a young woman who had recently been widowed by a captain. Said lodging got it for him Francis Hardy, a common acquaintance of both.

But after a few weeks, the landlord began to suspect that his tenant was up to something strange in his room, because he frequently received a visit from another woman (whom he presented as his sister-in-law), spending both long hours there locked up and whispering, although he did not intervene in the matter.

Who did it was the aforementioned Francis Hardy who filed a complaint with the authorities in which he accused both women of dedicating themselves to filing legal tender coins (shillings and pence) and later the metal of those scrapes was melted in a stove that served to cook, minting new coins, this time fake.

This practice was judicially considered a crime of high treason to the State, so the landlord did not hesitate to denounce them.

It was on Saturday, February 11, 1786 when several London police officers came to that address, finding Phoebe Harris in the room with her alleged sister-in-law, Elizabeth yelland, and after proceeding to the search they found several false shillings and pennies, the aforementioned stove, tools for filing coins and some sand molds to mint new false coins.

The trial did not take long to take place and the two women denied the allegations of forgery against them. Phoebe Harris assured that all those things were not hers and that they really belonged to Francis Hardy, who had asked her to stay at Joel Sparkes’ house and keep those packages for him, unaware that inside was all the material for the falsification of coins.

Regarding the frequent and long visits that Elizabeth Yelland made to her, she assured that it was because she was going to clean her room and keep her company, since she suffered from pain and she could not clean the room.

In his statement, Francis Hardy denied being the owner of the counterfeit coin material and swore in court to be involved in the shady affair.

The trial lasted only one day and that same day the jury delivered its verdict, declaring Phoebe Harris guilty of treason and Francis Hardy and Elizabeth Yelland of collaborators. For the first, the judge imposed the death penalty and for the accomplices in prison.

As it was later found out, Francis Hardy and Phoebe Harris had been lovers for a time (she was not a widow, but had abandoned her husband) and the two collaborated together to mint counterfeit coins. After an argument, the young woman decided to break the romantic relationship and it was when he, out of spite, decided to report her to the authorities, failing much better than her at the trial.

Phoebe Harris was ordered to be executed early on Wednesday, June 21, 1786, and around 20,000 people turned out to watch the sadistic spectacle. She was not going to be the only convicted person who would be executed that day, since she took advantage of the death penalty with six other male criminals for other reasons.

They were hanged at seven thirty in the morning and next to the scaffold another platform had been arranged on which Phoebe Harris would be executed. It was a metal pole with a rope sticking out from the top. The way the young woman was to be executed was going to be different from that of the men. She would be previously hanged and, later, set on fire right there so that her body would end up burned at the stake. It was a cruel practice that was only done with women.

That was a dantesque spectacle, watched and cheered by thousands of spectators, just as it happened in the public executions of that time. Phoebe Harris was reportedly the penultimate woman to be executed in this way in English history; the next two were Margaret Sullivan on June 25, 1788 and Christian Murphy on March 18, 1789, both also for minting counterfeit coins. As I indicate at the beginning of this post, on June 5, 1790, the Parliament of Great Britain approved the ‘Treason Act of 1790’and from that moment on the punishment of dying at the stake for counterfeiters was abolished.

Reference and image sources: capitalpunishmentuk / eotd.wordpress / encyclopedia / pixabay

