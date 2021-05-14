The young woman who was mistakenly injected more than half a vial of the Pfizer vaccine suffers from severe dehydration

The young student who was inoculated with a massive dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 could be beginning to present the consequences of the four doses that were injected by mistake (six, according to the initial report).

According to the Italian newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’, Virginia, the 23-year-old girl, is waiting for doctors and experts to evaluate her case and determine if indeed that dehydration so severe that you suffer despite drinking seven liters of water a day It is due to the doses of the vaccine.

The same media announces that on the morning of this Friday they made a series of analysis that could give important information about the effects of that high dose received by mistake. In fact, and according to virologists, that excess dose can produce the opposite effect on the immune system and even to cancel the production of antibodies, so, if this hypothesis is confirmed, they would have to vaccinate him again.

The young woman already assured that she does not contemplate denouncing the nurse and the doctor who vaccinated her. “I will not file any charges, but it is obvious that if I suffer serious consequences in the future someone will have to answer in court.”, he asserted.