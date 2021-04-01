The young woman who drove 180 km / h in Seville and showed it on Instagram faces prison sentences

Identified and reported

Monday, March 22, 2021 – 2:16 PM

The maximum speed allowed on that ring road is 80 km / h, for which he allegedly committed two crimes classified in the Penal Code.

A young woman who had uploaded a video to the social network Instagram in which she was driving a Mercedes-Benz at 180 km / h along the Seville bypass SE-30, which has a speed limit of 80 km / h. There was no radar to detect it, but Her exhibitionism on the Internet has allowed the local Sevillian police to locate and report her.

Taking into account that the maximum speed of the SE-30 is 80 km / h, driving at 180 km / h would mean a very serious offense that, as a minimum, would entail a fine of 600 euros and a six-point deduction from the driving license. But in addition two crimes against road safety are added in which they could enter prison sentences.

The crime of driving at excessive speed, punishable by article 379 of the Penal Code, whereby exceeding the maximum speed allowed by more than 80 km / h of the legal limit on interurban roads would lead to the driver’s license withdrawal from 1 to 4 years, imprisonment from 3 to 6 months or fine from 6 to 12 months or work for the benefit of the community from 31 to 90 days.

The second offense would be reckless driving by article 380 of the Penal Code and could carry a jail from 6 months to 2 years and deprivation of the right to drive from 1 to 6 years.

A 585-horsepower Mercedes-Benz

The date of the violation was last January 6, when the social media team of the Local Police of Seville that manages the official profiles of Emergencias SevillaThanks to the use of OSINT techniques for monitoring social networks, they located a video on the social network Instagram in which a young woman was later identified and reported.

The agents have counted for the investigation with the information from the control and video surveillance systems of the DGT through the Provincial Traffic Headquarters of Seville. The proceedings have been sent to the Specialized Prosecutor for Road Safety.

Everything points to the young woman driving a powerful Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, according to the images captured by the traffic cameras. It is a 585 horsepower sports two-seater capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 360 km / h.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more