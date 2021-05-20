The young woman from the Red Cross who comforted a migrant has to close her networks due to the insults

In the last few hours, a young Red Cross volunteer has become one of the protagonists of the migration crisis in Ceuta almost on par with the Civil Guard who saved a baby from the water.

In the image, which has not stopped being shared throughout the day on social networks, you can see a woman with blond hair and several bracelets on her wrist hugging a heartbroken man after crossing from Morocco to Ceuta.

That photo has caused a wave of hope and joy in social networks but it has also aroused hatred, racism and machismo from many others.

After her photo went viral on networks and after receiving hundreds of insults, the volunteer had to restrict access to strangers to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, as Eldiario.es has said.

As the aforementioned media has collected, the young woman has received all kinds of sexist and racist messages such as “you are going to pay dearly”, “you wanted to fuck him” or “Europe is not an NGO”.

But not only has she received insults, the young woman has seen how some accounts have published personal images of her friends and her family, so she has finally chosen to put a lock on her Twitter account and to make her Instagram account private.

Twitter is often said to be capable of the worst but, as has been proven in this case, it is also capable of the best. After several media published the young woman’s decision, the hashtag #GraciasLuna was moved on Twitter to thank her for the gesture of humanity.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.