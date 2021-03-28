The young Venezuelan presenter Dave Capella died of Covid-19

The famous Venezuelan presenter Dave capella, died of complications from Covid-19. This was reported through Instagram by his girlfriend Yerardy Montoya.

“I went to bed remembering your last words … I remember that the day we went to check in with the internist you told me” If I don’t return home, if I miss you … I want you to know that I love you “, Montoya expressed in a long and moving message.

Capella had been in the hospital since February 23. His father Ulises also died a few days ago from coronavirus and his mother Alicia is torn between life and death.

Celebrities, friends and fans had created a GoFundMe campaign to support the family that experienced a true Covid-19 tragedy.

The presenter of the program Portada’s fought with courage for his life in the face of the coronavirus, but lost his life at an early age.

Keep reading: Alejandra Guzmán tested positive for Covid-19