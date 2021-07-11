The young tiktoker took her own life at 19, last video | INSTAGRAM

The popular Tik Toker, Caitlyn Loane, just 19 years old unfortunately lost his life after posting a moving video that he shot just before it all happened.

Caitlyn was known and became famous after posting videos with her family and a large farm that had located in Australia.

But the saddest thing of all is that young ended up taking her own life last Thursday, July 8, after a farmers festival in Tasmania, where he was also participating in the livestock evaluation.

The young woman had become one of the most popular on the platform of Tik Tok thanks to sharing his daily life working in the agricultural industry just north of Tasmania.

Of course your family had the opportunity to say gooobye and to express himself a little through social networks in the face of what happened, in this case his father Philip Loane said the following:

“Words cannot describe our loss she was a loving and crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family,” she wrote with all the pain she is feeling.

In addition, her friends were also in charge of writing her as a woman with a bubbly personality and a heart of gold, in addition to what they considered a very special girl who was bad for many people who did many things to make people smile.

“We will seriously miss you and some things will never be the same again but you will remain young forever,” wrote one of her best friends to say goodbye to her networks.

Just on June 26, Caitlyn was in charge of sharing her last video in which she appears as the Lipstick of a popular audio on the platform of short videos expressing the following how far you would drive for the girl of your dreams and in the description she wrote: “How about Tasmania”, accompanying the clip with some photos of his life full of work.