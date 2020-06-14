Silvio Rodríguez had to row with equal passion on two shores: on one side his music; on the other, his political actions, which have separated him from the image of a rebel that many built around him in the 70s and that it is better not to play to keep the song as his greatest glory.

Today, at 73 years of age and with the load on his back of a first classic reference album of love of the caliber of « Días y Flores » (1975), he has just released « Para la espera » (2020).

It is his return to an absolutely solitary format where he is not only the composer of the 13 songs on the album, he sings and accompanies himself on guitar, but he also plays bass, percussion and does the second voices.

As in his essential albums, « Para la espera » has its common thread on the guitar.

The guitar, the genuine interpreter of his feelings, came into his life as a forbidden love that increases its intensity in the midst of hostile terrain.

+ The guitar, inseparable companion

Although percussion and piano were the first instruments that his hands caressed, he found his identity on the guitar. He learned to touch her secretly while doing compulsory military service, beginning in 1964.

« I didn’t plan to dedicate myself to singing. I started making songs because I liked music, I had a guitar and was very bored in the Army, « comenta in the documentary « Ojalá » (2013), by the filmmaker Nico García.

When his colleagues in the Army went to bed « I would take my guitar, slide without shoes, so that they would not hear me, through a window … it was quite a concentration operation, and then slide, pass some posts (obstacles) and leave two or three kilometers away to play the guitar. «

Since then the young soldier’s guitar was his regulation weapon for the rest of his life.

When he demobilized from the Army, he returned to his home for a short time because the world and the music waited for him anxiously.

+ The new trova

Between the years 1967 to 1969 a type of song began to spread in Cuba that would later become known as the new trova.

The « Meanwhile » program, through Cuban television, was a key channel for the dissemination of these songs. And there was Silvio and that sadness or nostalgia typical of the sound of the guitar.

« I demobilized on June 12, 1967 and debuted on Tuesday, June 13, 1967. A little bit violent leaving the Army and taking the other step before television cameras, » he recalls in the documentary « Hopefully. »

In that adventure typical of youth, at the end of 1969 he embarked on the fishing boat Girón Beach, in which he spent more than four months and where more than 60 songs were born that would result in his great fishing.

He crossed Cuban borders as a human banner of the desire for freedom that was felt in the countries of the region, including the Dominican Republic.

In Santo Domingo and other Dominican cities his songs began to circulate underground, amid fear of retaliation from the then government of Joaquín Balaguer.

Their traces were indelible in that First International Meeting of the New Song: « Seven Days with the People », which was held from November 25 to 29, 1974 at the Palacio de los Deportes and from November 30 to December 1 in the Olympic Stadium. Here were also Víctor Manuel, Ana Belén, Los Guaraguao, Mercedes Sosa, Danny Rivera, Francesc Pi de la Serra …

Silvio and his compatriots came to break patterns in music, strengthening what was called the new Cuban trova, which hoisted a song tinged by poetry and the social commitment of its authors.

On February 18, 1968 « we were already meeting at Casa de las Américas Pablo, Noel, Vicente, Martín, Eduardo, doing concerts and we were already a current, we were the new trova emerging. »

The Cuban movement coincided with the so-called « protest song » that for the same time it registered a marked growth in Spain, where there was a political repression exerted by the Franco Franco dictatorship, which ended in 1975.

The unfounded patriotism by Fidel Castro and the global political upheaval such as the Vietnam War, the cold war between communists and capitalists or the 1973 coup d’etat by Augusto Pinochet against Salvador Allende in Chile were incentives for Cuban singer-songwriters to take radical positions, at the feet of its commander.

« The perspectives that we had as young people is that you had to do half what you were and half soldier, » says Silvio.

That half soldier took him to the combat fronts in Angola, as part of « Operation Carlota », the Cuban military mission that participated in the fight for the independence of that African country, in the mid-1970s.

« Fusil contra fusil », « El unicornio », « Santiago de Chile », « I give you a song » and others were sung loudly in the rocks and universities, although prohibited by many Latin American regimes.

His repertoire was thickening and gaining recognition: « The mace », « The guitar of the young soldier », « I must split in two », « Oil of a woman with a hat », Cloud tail « , » The fool « …

Their songs became emblematic, all joined umbilically by the sound of the guitar.

From that dumbbell came the unforgettable « Song of the chosen one », dating from 1968 (although recorded ten years later), « a story that has to do with the course of the milky way; it is a buried story, it is about a being from nothing … ».

Precisely « Song of the Chosen One » was part of his second official album, « At the end of this trip », released in 1978 and which includes some of his first songs, such as « The era is giving birth to a heart » and « Hopefully », the expression more amplified of his sung poetry.

« Hopefully I wrote it to Emilia Sánchez, a friend, who is a Philologist from Camaguey, a lifelong friend, had been my girlfriend when I was in the Army, at 18, five years later I wrote her this song, » she recalls.

Half a century after finding a treasure, the guitar remains its inseparable companion and together with it renews the song of always in this new album, titled « Para la espera ».

In each of those new 13 songs, he goes on a journey through his own worlds where he gives life to death, relives the love of endless nights and stops his train of memories. « I don’t want excess kindness in counting back, » he sings in « Counting Back. »

The selection follows a distinctive pattern in their solo voice and guitar discography, which they recall « At the end of this journey » (1978), « Women », (1978), « Silvio » (1992), « Rodríguez » (1994), « Descartes » (1998) …

« Danzón for the wait », « If Lucifer returned to paradise », « Night without end and sea » and « We played God » are the best songs of the new album (And this is subjective because the tastes are very personal). Ah, Phrygian Mode « and » Although I don’t want to, I see that I’m moving away « have a special sonorous charm.

« Danzón for the wait » It breaks the introspective curve of the album and dances among the best compositions on the album.

« I started doing it when the Cuban Five (referring to Cuban spies arrested in 1998 in the United States and convicted of espionage) were still in prison. I wanted to make a song about it, but sometimes it is difficult to approach these obviously political issues in a way that is not … vulgar, « Cuban journalist Mónica Rivero told the artist’s blog, Segunda Cita.

Then he adds: « But that halo of hope always remained, so I took it up now with what we are experiencing and the fact that everyone is waiting and waiting. »

In the middle of the disc is « If Lucifer returned to paradise », that reflects that eternal internal struggle of man between good and evil and that the singer-songwriter masterfully embodies.

“I was always fascinated by that story that Lucifer had been an angel. You tell me that the worst thing there is … it had been an angel, was it an angel ?! ”Silvio says to Mónica Rivero with the intensity of someone who utters a bad word.

Why did it fascinate you? He asked. His answer: « Discovering that the symbol of evil, Lucifer (light bearer), was first one of the archangels of God; this, and the fact that he later adopted the name of Satan (opponent or adversary), made me think That this crucial theme of Christian culture —Which we inherit in different ways— comes from a difference of opinions, from a son who rebels to the paternal precepts, from a generational fact. That is an issue. That does not stop there, because it continues with the possibility that the supposed devil of glorious times is no longer such but rather ‘a poor devil’ of whom some mock. It happens in life in very different directions, especially to those who have a habit of boasting, whatever. «

The musical production has 10 unpublished themes and three themes disclosed in previous years: « Jugamos a Dios » (2010) for the credits of the film « Afinidades », directed by Jorge Perugorría and Vladimir Cruz; « Viene la cosa » (2016), performed in multiple concerts in Havana neighborhoods, and « Noche sin fin y mar » (2017), dedicated to his friend Eduardo Aute, who died on April 4.

Silvio dedicated this work to the memory of several friends, « excellent creators that the world has lost » in the last year.

In addition to Aute, another was the Argentine Alberto Cortez (he died on April 4, 2019), whom he remembered in “Phrygian Mode”, for the dramatic force it contains.

“When I was writing it, it seemed to me that it could have been a song by Alberto Cortez. I was waiting to see it to show it to him, but he didn’t give me time, he was suddenly gone, ”he says.

Cortez, he adds, was a perfect stage animal and he wanted to see him to tell him: ‘Damn, I made a song like yours’, but he died and I couldn’t tell him, he couldn’t know it. «

« The riddle », « Although I don’t want to, I see that I’m moving away », « The thing is coming », « A shadow », « The relievers », « After living » and the instrumental « Final page » complete the plate.

In general, the album, according to his words, is made of songs that, although there are similar feelings, are very different from each other.

« That is something that pleases me. That and that there is no violence. They are introspective songs, soft songs; although I never liked beautiful songs … I do not chase them, nor do I hate them either, but I distrust a bit of beauty, in principle » comments for his Second Date blog.

In the end, the most important thing: his songs, although full of a blessed sadness, nostalgia or melancholy, help to achieve happiness, that state of the soul that is fed by specific moments, including a song.