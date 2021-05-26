The young scientist who studied the effects of the coronavirus on the brain and died of COVID-19

COVID-19 may have abruptly stopped the life of Nilton Barreto dos Santos, who died at 34 the night of May 4, but he did not finish his mission.

To the young doctor meteoric career —And that, coincidentally, was investigating the impact of the new coronavirus on the central nervous system– tissue samples were taken from his lungs, heart and brain after his death so that the research that he himself developed together with his colleagues can continue to advance.

Santos’ family, who authorized the autopsy, wants to help solve the mysteries of a virus that has killed millions of people around the world and that has left consequences that science still does not understand completely.

“We authorize the collection of tissue samples from Nilton’s lungs, heart and brain to better understand this disease. For example, why is it affecting young people without comorbidity (coexisting diseases) like him, and to prevent other families from having to go through the suffering that we are going through ”, engineer Sâmia Maracaípe, a widow, tells BBC Brazil of Nilton.

“I want to be able to carry on his legacy in some way,” he says. Ainheritance of love for research and science.

A young promise

Born in Abaetetuba, in the interior of the Brazilian state of Pará, Nilton moved to the suburbs of the capital of that state, Belém, where he would meet his future wife Sâmia: they were both neighbors and studied at the same school.

They started dating in high school and had been together for 16 years.

In Belém, Nilton studied for a bachelor’s and master’s degree in neuroscience and cell biology at the Federal University of Pará.

Nilton Barreto dos Santos and his tutor, Carolina Munhoz. (Photo: Personal archive / Nilton Barreto dos Santos)

In 2012, he moved to Sao Paulo, where he enrolled in the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (ICB) of the University of the capital, USP.

There he obtained his doctorate and two post-doctorates: he investigated the process of inflammation of the brain, mainly caused by stress, and how it affects the functioning of cells, contributing to the development of diseases such as depression.

A scholarship abroad

The effort he put into his research was awarded last year: Nilton was awarded a scholarship in an exchange program at Mount Sinai Hospital, one of the most prestigious in the United States.

But the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans. The trip, what Had to have happened in January 2020, it was postponed to January of the following year.

“The US consulate suspended the issuance of visas and, shortly after, the borders were closed. Since he arrived in Sao Paulo, Nilton’s dream was an internship abroad, ”says his tutor, Carolina Munhoz, a professor in the Department of Pharmacology at ICB / USP.

“He was brilliant and sensational, a person we loved to work with. I always thought of the group ”, he adds.

Carolina remembers that Nilton had just published a study that he co-authored in the acclaimed scientific journal Nature Neuroscience.

“What hurts me the most about all this is that [Nilton] was really on the cusp of his career and about to reap the fruits of their hard work, ”he laments.

“I was getting ready to enter a contest. He had an unbeatable résumé, but even the contests were suspended. There was no vacancy ”.

Nilton was considered a promising youngster by his peers. (Photo: Personal archive / Nilton Barreto dos Santos)

But Nilton did not lose hope. Despite his frustration at the forced change of plans, he began to dedicate himself to research, on his own and with other colleagues, on the impact of the coronavirus on the central nervous system.

The aim was to understand if the virus, which attacks and kills neurons, can increase the propensity for the development of neurodegenerative diseases, such as dementia.

“Nilton was very curious, a fundamental characteristic of any scientist. When the pandemic reached Brazil and things got worse, our activities were suspended. And we began, with our limitations, to investigate the matter, ”says Carolina.

“We were trying to establish a correlation, if the severity of infection in the central nervous system it corresponded to the severity of the infection in the lung, but we were not able to prove it with the samples we had ”.

Contagion and hospitalization

Although the coronavirus temporarily interrupted the couple’s plans to spend a season abroad, Nilton and Sâmia were going through “the best time” of their lives, she says.

“When Nilton arrived in Sao Paulo in 2012, we passed 2 years in the distance. In 2014, I came. I’m an engineer by training, but out of necessity I worked in stores and in a bakery. When Nilton got the internship and I passed my master’s degree, it was the first time we were able to get out of these difficulties. “

Nilton with his family and friends. (Photo: Personal archive / Nilton Barreto dos Santos)

Sâmia He does not know how Nilton got COVID-19. Nor why was he the only one in the family living in Sao Paulo to develop the most severe symptoms of the disease.

“We were very careful. We never stop wearing masks, avoid crowds, and clean up our food. But Nilton was the only one who got worse. He was very healthy and had no comorbidity ”.

“He had 90% of his lungs compromised and his condition worsened very quickly.”

Nilton was hospitalized for two months at the Emilio Ribas hospital, in Sao Paulo, a reference institution in the treatment of COVID-19. He died on May 5.

“A few weeks before his death, we were able to visit him in the intensive care unit (ICU). He was very tired, but he was interacting. He was concerned about the political situation in Brazil. We were always very progressive. We always fight for a quality public education and he for research, and that has been a sector that has been experiencing cuts in a consecutive way ”.

“He was also glad to learn that his parents had been vaccinated Finally”.

Grief and anger

Sâmia still has a hard time coping with the pain of grief.

“Nilton is my pillar. He has always supported me professionally, he made me better, he knew every smile and every feeling I had, without a doubt he was the person who knew me best. We fell asleep hugging each day and for me It is very difficult”, He says.

“I don’t know how my life is going to be from now on, how I can stay at home surrounded by memories of him all the time.”

“He was my first boyfriend, my husband, the love of my life. I was lucky to have a good, stable love for 16 years, and I can only thank God for this opportunity ”, he adds.

The sentiment is shared by Nilton’s sister, Neucy, who lives in Belém.

“He continues to live in each one of us. He was a wonderful brother, an excellent son, always concerned about everyone ”.

“He was very protective, he was always by my side“.

Nilton with his parents and his siblings. (Photo: Personal archive / Nilton Barreto dos Santos)

Sâmia, with the support of her family, decided to authorize Nilton’s organ donation.

Parts of his lung, heart and brain were collected for the research he developed to continue. The objective is to try to understand why a patient without any comorbidity evolved so seriously.

“We will never stop missing him. But we are very proud of him, and of the feeling that he fulfilled his role and that he continues with his mission. Even after his death, the investigation will continue and we hope it can save other people, ”says Neucy.

But Sâmia and her family not only have to face the pain of grief, they also have to indignation.

“I am very angry. Nilton died of a disease for which there is already a vaccine. He was assassinated by a genocidal government, “he says, referring to the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“We have a government that does not believe in science, that does not invest in research, who hates teachers. It’s very cruel ”, he concludes.

Nilton leaves two parents, Nilton and Maria Nércia; two sisters, Nádia and Neucy, and his wife Sâmia, as well as a dozen friends, many scientists like him.

