“The young people are still there with their party”

On December 27, 2020, Araceli Hidalgo placeholder image He became the first person in Spain to receive the coronavirus vaccine. its Guadalajara residence, Los Olmos, was the first in which the inoculations with the Pfizer vaccine started that day, which Araceli first received and then Mónica Tapias, the youngest health worker in the center.

Three months after that moment, the old woman from 96 years has been interviewed on Antena 3 Noticias to tell how she is doing and what she thinks of the irresponsible behaviors that put the health of the population at risk.

Already immunized against the coronavirus, Araceli Hidalgo has commented that this pandemic was inevitable: “Everything in the atmosphere is contaminated,” she assured.

Likewise, he has harshly criticized the behavior of some young people, stating that “they are the first to not realize it. They are still there with their party and with his things, with the danger we have. “

Araceli has also opined on politicians: “They fight and argue between them, that is what they do and the rest does not exist, “he said.

Although she currently resides in a senior center in Guadalajara, Araceli Hidalgo was born in Guadix (Granada) in a family of 20 siblings and has survived three flu pandemics.

At 96 years old, the old woman has assured that the only health problem she has “it’s osteoarthritis”. According to the professionals of the residence, Araceli was chosen to receive the first vaccine because “she is a woman who has made herself, who maintains her autonomy and has a lot of willpower.”