The young man who kicked a national police officer in the disturbances at the Vox rally in Vallecas was arrested

The National Police has arrested this Monday a 21-year-old man for hitting an officer on the ground during the riots on Wednesday afternoon around the Vox rally in the so-called ‘Red Square’ of Vallecas, has informed Europa Press a spokeswoman for the Higher Headquarters of the Madrid Police.

It’s about a young man from the neighborhood and no police record, who kicked a deputy inspector of Police Intervention Units.

He has been identified after the work of investigations of images of the riots and police charges. Four people were arrested first (three of them minors), to which this young woman is now joining, and there could be more, the same sources have indicated.

In addition, there was 35 wounded, about twenty of them officers, most of them slightly injured, among whom was this deputy inspector.

Nine were transferred by their own means to hospitals for radiological control, although all have already been discharged. Among them, the Vox deputy for Guadalajara Ángel López, who was injured by a stone in his hand, sources of this formation told Europa Press.