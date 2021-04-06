The young Italian Musetti hits Cagliari

The German Jan-Lennard Struff and the australian John millman, executioner of the Argentine Federico Coria, fulfilled their status as favorites in the tournament ATP 250 from Cagliari, in Sardinia (Italy) and advanced to the second round.

Struff, fifth seeded, semifinalist this year in Melbourne, had to come back against the Portuguese Joao Sousa (1-6, 6-1 and 7-5) to overcome the first leg of the competition. He will face the British Liam Broady, who comes from the previous one, like the Swiss Marc Andrea Huesler, whom he beat 6-1 and 6-3.

John Millman, sixth seed, needed three sets also to put Federico Coria on the road. The Brisbane tennis player achieved his second win of the year by beating the South American 7-6 (3), 3-6 and 6-3. In the second round, Serbian Laslo Djere will be measured.

The Italian Lorenzo Musetti became the first opponent of the first seed, the British Daniel Evans, after overwhelming the Austrian Dennis Novak 6-0 and 6-1.

Local Marco Cecchinaro also progressed, who won the duel between Italians over Thomas Fabbiano, guest of the tournament, by 6-4, 4-6 and 6-3, and will play against the German Yannick Hanfmann, and the French Gilles Simon, who came back Italian Stefano Travaglia (1-6, 6-3 and 6-4) and also transalpine Lorenzo Nonego will be measured.

Three rounds were needed by Slovaks Jozef Kovalik against Indian Sumit Nagal (3-6, 6-1 and 6-3) to meet Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, and Andrej Martin, who beat Czech Jiri Vesely (6-4, 2- 6 and 6-1) to become the opponent of the second favorite, the American Taylor Fritz.