In Japan, everything has its own pet. Smiling enemas guide people with gastrointestinal problems in pharmacies to find the right medicine. Each prefecture has its entertainer, usually a regional dish or a tourist attraction. Even the Self-Defense Forces use them for disclosure. At the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, the Government released the first personification of the quarantine, Quaran, equipped with a shield, glasses and a Q-shaped back to prevent the movement of prohibited items at the border and protect the Japanese from any illegal activity. Some of these creatures have become famous in the west, such as Pikachu, Hello Kitty and in general the universe of Pokémon or Digimon.

All of them are the result of a long tradition started with the yokai. The word can be translated as “spirit”, “demon” or “monster” and its origin comes from the Shinto religion, which believes in nature and in a multitude of gods and protective spirits. Some are humanoids, other animals, others can even be objects that, when discarded, acquire a soul. This polytheistic version of the world claims that up to eight million gods exist on the islands of Japan. “It is difficult to pinpoint the origin of the yokai,” says Junya Kono, who leads an artists’ collective in Kyoto, the Yokai Art Group Hyakuyobako. “The animists believe that it has had a great influence on Japanese thought. The idea is that the soul resides not only in natural objects, such as trees and rocks, but also in artificial objects, such as everyday tools, “he adds.

Throughout its history, the Japanese country has faced many fatal waves of diseases, such as smallpox, plague and cholera. The yokai have long served as weapons against epidemics, a kind of talisman to protect the population from extermination. One of them, known as Amabie, has been reborn again during the coronavirus crisis, with one difference: “The yokai can be considered an ancient superstition, since from the beginning of modern times they have become characters in popular entertainment. Painters like Katsushika Hokusai, who is very famous abroad, work with the yokai. They also appear in anime, manga, and Ghibli studio work. In other words, today the yokai is not only a form of folklore, but also entertainment, ”says Kuno.

Amabie is not a famous yokai, but her story is perfectly suited to the current crisis context. The legend, which dates back to the 19th century, relates that an unidentified law enforcement official was sent to the Kumamoto beach in the Kyushu region to investigate a strange light. When he arrived, a scale-like mermaid-like creature appeared to him, with the head of a bird, tufts of hair, and three legs. Amabie revealed herself and prophesied a good harvest. At the same time, he invited the official to draw his portrait and show his image to the population “in the event of a pandemic.” A representation of this yokai, now preserved at Kyoto University, was found in a newspaper from 1846 and is the basis used for all subsequent versions.

Japan, like the rest of the planet, is fighting the invisible monster, the coronavirus, and has already infected more than 13,000. The number of newly infected has been rising steadily for weeks and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has come under fire for his delay in responding. In the midst of this crisis, illustrator Hide Shigeoka published on his Twitter a drawing of Amabie with the message “a new countermeasure against the coronavirus.” The success has been extraordinary and the social networks are still invaded by the hashtags #amabiechallenge and #amabieforeveryone.

Manga artists and illustrators, such as Mari Okazaki, have been sharing Amabie’s paintings and drawings encouraging the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to use the creature for its awareness campaign in which people are invited to “stop the spread of the infection”. Amabie was also the subject of some drawings by Shigeru Mizuki, one of the protagonists of the resurrection of the yokai in the late 1960s and creator of the popular manga GeGeGe no Kitaro, later turned into anime (his illustrations were published by Astiberri in Spain) . Although Mizuki passed away in 2015, his production company tweeted one of his Amabie on March 17, with the words: “Let the modern epidemic disappear.”

“It is like with Santa Claus, no Japanese believes that Amabie threatens the disease,” says Kuno. However, in a situation where many people are at home, the act of painting an Amabie contributes to that feeling of healing of the melancholic spirit and, at the same time, to the hope that the coronavirus will calm down. I think it is an act. People don’t draw a yokai if they don’t think it’s fun. And it’s fun to draw an Amabie that beats the virus. ”

The Great Buddha

The earliest documented epidemic dates back to the Tenpyo Era (729-749), during the reign of Emperor Shomu. The first smallpox wave in 735 and the second in 737 killed approximately a third of Japan’s population. In addition, it coincided with an earthquake that shook the center of the country and pushed the emperor to build the Todaiji temple in Nara, on the island of Honshu, and a 15-meter-high great Buddha that required the work of more than two million and middle of people.

The symbolism of the Big Buddha became important again during the earthquake that hit the island of Hokkaido in 2018. According to the Japan Times, many asked on Twitter for the construction of another Buddha. A social network user created a website to build a virtual Buddha simply by clicking on any of the 26 tasks listed on the page, such as “clay drying” or “copper supply”. Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, clicks have reached nearly 37 million.

“There was a similar phenomenon during the 2011 earthquake,” says Kuno. “One of the ancient Japanese superstitions tells of a giant catfish running underground and causing earthquakes. There is a painting of the catfish that prevents these from occurring. Many illustrators drew it and shared it on Twitter, but it did not achieve Amabie’s success. ”

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Questions and answers about coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease

– In case of symptoms, these are the phones that have been enabled in each community

– Click here to subscribe to the daily pandemic newsletter

Due to the exceptional circumstances, EL PAÍS is offering all its digital content for free. Information regarding the coronavirus will remain open as long as the severity of the crisis persists.

Dozens of journalists work tirelessly to bring you the most rigorous coverage and fulfill their public service mission. If you want to support our journalism you can do it here for 1 Euro the first month (from June 10 euros). Subscribe to the facts.

Subscribe