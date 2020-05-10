There is no church ceremony, no champagne, no banquet for 200 people, but instead, the bride and groom are accompanied by thousands and even millions of online viewers. The coronavirus has led the Chinese to resort to online weddings, without skimping on special effects. Read: Do you live in a rented house? This has been proposed in the Senate

Throughout the world, the covid-19 epidemic has forced many couples to postpone their wedding or to do so in small groups. But in a country as populated and connected as China, couples do not hesitate to invite tens of thousands of people to follow the ceremony online.

This is what Ma Jialun and his future wife Zhang Yitong have done. The couple invited more than 100,000 strangers to follow the happiest day of their lives in real time on the online video platform Bilibili.

In epidemic depression, “It has been great to be able to share our happiness with many people, including unknown Internet users,” says Ma Jialun.

To start their new life on the right foot, the lovebirds have received countless “likes”, congratulations, gifts and even the traditional virtual “red envelopes”, that is, money.

At the ceremony, only a dozen people were physically present to hear the couple say “yes I do” during the ceremony that took place on May 1 in Hangzhou (east).

Ma and Zhang were going to get married in January, but the appearance of the new coronavirus and the cancellation of transports led them to change the program: both were in different places and could not meet until the eve of their wedding, after three months of separation.

We two and 10 million eyes

While life returns to normal in the Asian country with the drastic decrease in cases of covid-19, large congregations and marriage receptions are still prohibited.

In China, weddings often consist of a celebration at the city hall or some place of worship. The bride and groom usually limit themselves to inviting their loved ones in a hotel or restaurant, after multiplying the photo sessions with wedding suits rented in places considered romantic.

For Liu Wenchao, the party was reduced to its minimum expression: he and his fiancé exchanged rings, toasted and ate some snacks alone in the room where they were going to spend their wedding night.

But the video of the event, broadcast delayed in Bilibili, was a success: 5 million visits and more than 860,000 “likes”.

“I didn’t expect so many people to like our video,” says the newlywed, who is a techie since she teaches online. “People probably need good news during this long period of epidemic.”

Another online video platform, Huajiao, directly produced a completely virtual Hollywood wedding for one of its employees who married in April.

As a backdrop, a fairy tale castle. In the foreground: the fiancee and her enchanted prince marry in a balloon.

“When we were preparing the party, the bride explained that her dream was to get married in a balloon in front of a castle. Therefore, we have used special effects to make her dream come true,” says Liu Qi, an online wedding planner in Huajiao.

“It may not be easy to do in real life, but online is possible,” he rejoices.

